Samsara Announces New Workflows for Driver Safety and Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced new workflows designed to keep drivers safe and productive. These new workflows in the Samsara Driver App, including end-of-day workflows, linked third-party tasks, and multiple workflows, provide drivers the guidance they need to operate efficiently throughout their day.

Every moment counts for organizations as they face increased demands for shipped goods and a shortage of drivers to deliver them. These challenges have led to a new reliance on digital workflows to streamline daily tasks and improve the driver experience. In less than a year, Samsara's Workflow Builder has enabled hundreds of organizations to customize and deploy workflows to guide more than 16,000 drivers through their start-of-day routines every day.

This National Trucker's Day, Samsara is introducing new workflows to build a safer, more productive experience for truckers and all drivers on the road. These workflows include:

End-of-day workflows: Ensure drivers complete the right tasks in the right sequence before signing out for the day. Whether it's certifying logs or completing a custom health form, the Driver App can automatically guide drivers through each step.

"It's important that the millions of drivers that keep our economy running each day are able to focus on the work at hand, not administrative tasks that take up valuable time and energy," explained Ishan Tikku, product manager at Samsara. "At the end of the day, it's all about saving our customers time and money, while ensuring they remain compliant and safe. Apps & Driver Workflows are an integral part of Samsara's Connected Operations Platform, and these new workflows are another way we're helping customers improve their operations through an end-to-end solution."

One Samsara customer who has seen the benefits of digital workflows is Gravity Oilfield Services , which employs 320 technicians to provide water management, power generation, and chemical services across 42 oil well bases across the U.S. After publishing end-of-day workflows in the Driver App, Gravity Oilfield saw an 80% reduction in the number of Hours of Service violations associated with uncertified logs, as well as a significant improvement in Driver Vehicle Inspection Report completion rates.

"With Samsara, our drivers get easy-to-follow guidance to make sure they complete their start- and end-of-day tasks," said Agustín Chavarria, DOT Representative at Gravity. "Not only do these workflows help me save me an hour of administrative work every day, but it gives me confidence that our drivers are safe and compliant when they're on the road."

Existing Samsara customers can sign up here to try these workflows in beta today. Learn more by visiting Samsara's website at https://www.samsara.com/products/apps-and-workflows/ .

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com .

