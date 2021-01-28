Samsara Announces Site Visibility, Intelligent Security for Industrial Operations and Worksites

"The idea for Site Visibility came from our existing customers who saw how our platform helped their fleet operations leaders create more efficient routes, save fuel and coach their drivers to be safer on the road. They wanted similar visibility and insight into their warehouses as well," said Aidan Madigan-Curtis, vice president and general manager, Samsara Site Visibility. "The unique operating challenges of 2020 really turbocharged this need as operations leaders required solutions that gave them real-time visibility into the safety and efficiency of their worksites without having to be there."

Recent research from the McKinsey Global Institute indicates that IoT could improve factory efficiency by up to 25%, while also improving worker safety. And that's just the start. Transformative technology has the potential to drive improvement across operations -- from machine output and visibility, to enhancing workplace safety and proactively identifying security threats. Samsara developed Site Visibility with this in mind, so customers can:

Gain actionable insights with AI-enhanced camera streams and intelligent search tools

Seamlessly integrate existing, 3rd party camera infrastructure

Connect operations and data across the business: production facilities, remote assets and equipment, fleets, end-customer services and all work sites

Operational leaders often have to be physically on-site to access video footage. This can significantly limit responsiveness when managing multiple buildings, especially if worksites are located in different regions. Site Visibility's cloud-solution offers flexible, remote visibility from anywhere in the world.

Aaron Schilling, director of IT at Delta Constructors : Schilling manages camera systems across 12 locations. With Samsara's cloud dashboard, he can now monitor camera connectivity and on-site activities at each site, without needing to physically travel across the country. "With Site Visibility, I can be everywhere at one time, especially when working remotely."

If there is an incident at a worksite, it's imperative to move quickly and take action. In those cases, scouring hours of video playback can be cumbersome and inefficient. Smarter insights mean you can take action faster, and Samsara's AI technology is designed to do just that.

People detection: AI detects if people (or motion) are present in a stream.

AI detects if people (or motion) are present in a stream. Activity search: AI-powered search enables comprehensive search parameters by date, time, people detected and more across all camera streams, to find the exact footage in question.

AI-powered search enables comprehensive search parameters by date, time, people detected and more across all camera streams, to find the exact footage in question. Stream search: Search for motion or people within a specific area of a camera stream to help answer questions like: "how was this piece of equipment damaged."

Sateesh Donti, CTO of O'Neal Steel , one of the largest family owned, full-line metal distributors in the United States: "It saves so much time and frustration." If there is an incident on-site, operation managers and supervisors can easily leverage the people detection and other AI search features to find the footage in question within minutes. "It's very easy for authorized users to uncover the story quickly, no matter where they are, and share with relevant stakeholders."

In addition to powering search, customers can set up custom alerts to receive proactive notifications when an incident occurs. For instance, detecting people or motion after hours, if people are detected in unsafe locations, inactivity on a machine line, or if a device goes offline.

Ronnie Robertson, president of Logistics Warehouse , was looking to improve operational efficiencies. By setting up inactivity alerts -- custom alerts for areas, like production lines -- Robertson was able to decrease unplanned pauses and produce 45% more a day, increasing profit margins by 8%. "We're already seeing major improvements in efficiency," Robertson said.

Seamlessly integrate existing, third party camera infrastructure

Investing in a security camera system can be a large undertaking that requires considerable effort and costly installation of new hardware. Site Visibility is designed to integrate with third party camera solutions so customers don't have to rip and replace existing infrastructure, saving significant cost and time.

Samsara's full stack solution includes a cloud network video recorder (NVR) and high resolution 5MP IP cameras. This gives customers the option to employ a hybrid camera system using Samsara's AI to analyze footage from previously purchased cameras while deploying Samsara IP Site Cameras at newer locations.

Sateesh Donti, CTO of O'Neal Steel: "It was important for us to protect our existing camera investment. Some cameras were purchased in the past few years, but didn't give us any of the data or insights we wanted. We chose Samsara because we needed a reliable, secure and modern security system."

Connect operations and data across the business

With Site Visibility, Samsara makes it easy for customers to have a 360-degree view of their operations through a single, convenient dashboard. Businesses are now able to benefit from unparalleled operational visibility. This end-to-end view streamlines workflow to prevent disruptive incidents, keep their workers safe and ensure high production quality for their goods and materials.

Jim Terry, director of IT at Food Express : "We needed even more visibility into our operations. The Site Cameras complement our fleet tracking so we can better monitor our assets. We get complete visibility this way and can view everything from the Samsara dashboard."

Ronnie Robertson, president of Logistics Warehouse, agreed: "There are very few solutions that allow you to instantly monitor trucks and warehouses at the same time, while also being anywhere you want to be. The system just makes sense."

For more on how Site Visibility can advance safety and reduce operational complexities, visit: Site Visibility .

About Samsara

Samsara is an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company that makes sensors and software to manage commercial fleets and industrial operations. We serve more than 20,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility in one unified platform, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe. Learn more about our mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com .

