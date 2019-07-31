Samsara: "Best Smart Luggage in 2019" by Forbes and TechRepublic's "Best Travel Bag"

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage is celebrating this week as it is named "Best Smart Luggage in 2019" by Forbes and one of TechRepublic's picks for "Best Travel Bags" on the market today. To mark the occasion, the company is offering a special discount for its celebrated signature carry-on on its website at www.samsaraluggage.com.

Samsara Ambassador DeMarcus Cousins Best Smart Luggage of 2019

"We are thrilled that Forbes and TechRepublic recognized our product as the best choice for consumers today. We have grown a lot since we started as a small kickstarter company in 2017. Our focus has always been on innovation and growth and the press is continuing to notice," says Samsara CEO Atara Dzikowski.

The Samsara smart carry-on which originally retails for $690 will be priced at $497 for a limited time. The discounted price is offered as part of the company's celebration of this milestone and to give travelers access to the Samsara brand experience.

Forbes recently called the Samsara carry-on suitcase the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara recently signed a merger agreement with Darkstar Ventures Inc. (OTC: DAVC). Samsara is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc.; Darkstar Ventures Inc.