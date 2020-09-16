Samsara Biggest Mover on 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 List

Now in its fifth year, the Forbes Cloud 100 list recognizes the top private cloud companies transforming the industry. Samsara is this year's biggest mover , jumping 42 slots from #67 in 2019, to #25 in 2020. This ranking is based on the strength of Samsara's market leadership, culture, and growth. To be included in this definitive list of companies is a testament to the drive and hard work of every Samsara employee this past year.

Samsara's mission is to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy. Never has there been a year where that mission has been more important. Samsara's 15,000 customers — spanning transportation and manufacturing, food and beverage, health and sanitation, and local government — are keeping our communities safe and our economy running. They are also massive industries, making up 40% of U.S. GDP.

To support these essential services, Samsara focused on releasing new products, investing in R&D and innovation, expanding its platform, and delivering world-class onboarding and support. Here are some of the notable milestones the company reached this year:

Rapid innovation: released over 100 new product features (including new AI Dash Cam features , Electric Vehicle tools , and an Admin App )

released over 100 new product features (including new , , and an ) Platform expansion: built partnerships with companies like Volvo, Navistar, and Ford to integrate their data into the Samsara platform

built partnerships with companies like Volvo, Navistar, and Ford to integrate their data into the Samsara platform Expanded customer base: reached 15,000 customers and maintained a 98%+ gross retention rate

reached 15,000 customers and maintained a 98%+ gross retention rate Financial growth: continue to grow annual recurring revenue more than 100% year over year

Looking ahead to 2021, Samsara will continue to invest significantly in R&D as the company expands its platform, partnerships, and customer experience.

"For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list –but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2020 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2020 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Samsara

Samsara is an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company that makes sensors and software to manage commercial fleets and industrial operations. We serve over 15,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility in one unified platform, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe. Learn more about our mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com .

About the Forbes Cloud 100

The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . As part of the rigorous selection process, the Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the submission data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). The full list can be viewed at www.forbes.com/cloud100 .

