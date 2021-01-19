Samsara Expands Industrial Platform to Provide Fastest Path to Equipment Visibility

"A company's ability to connect their operations and harness actionable insights - particularly remotely - has become more important than ever," says Pete Atkin, vice president and general manager at Samsara. "Samsara has always sought to bring the benefits of software, cloud and real-time data to operations, and with the IG41, we're able to do this for the industrial sector. Our platform takes on the heavy lifting of deploying remote monitoring and arms customers with business insights to save money, save time and remain competitive."

According to Chi Fang, head of technology at Certarus , "Samsara's 'all-in-one' model was extremely attractive because it's a self-sustaining platform that frees us up to focus on our core business. Samsara has been a game changer for us, and their high quality, cloud-based platform is just what the industry is missing."

Samsara has designed the IG41 as a plug and play, all-in-one solution to provide a faster path to visibility, in even the most remote environments. By bringing equipment and systems into one platform, IG41 users can consolidate their infrastructure and achieve a holistic view of their operations. Industries spanning oil and gas, equipment distribution, field services, and more, can access powerful, actionable insights from any location, in real-time.

According to Tim Phelps, director of business development, Powers of Automation , "The reality of working with remote operations is that we can't always physically access a customer location. Real-time data from the IG41 allows us to keep a finger on the pulse on our customer's sites at all times."

Sam Vail, solution architect at Verus AEC , agreed: "Samsara provides the fastest path to remote visibility. It's faster to implement, the best investment for the dollar, and you don't need a big infrastructure project. It gives our business the agility we need to win."

The IG41 is available starting today and provides three main benefits for customers:

Consolidates the infrastructure needed for remote monitoring : Leading to less time and money spent on configuration and installation, and fewer potential points of failure.

: Leading to less time and money spent on configuration and installation, and fewer potential points of failure. Brings all of your equipment and systems into one platform : Creating a global view of all equipment types, legacy technology, and data from other business systems.

: Creating a global view of all equipment types, legacy technology, and data from other business systems. Provides out-of-the-box visibility: Improves operational efficiency and maximizes equipment uptime with continuous and reliable data visualized in easy to use dashboards and reports.

For interested customers, free trials are immediately available.

About Samsara

Samsara is an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company that makes sensors and software to manage commercial fleets and industrial operations. We serve over 20,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility in one unified platform, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe. Learn more about our mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com

