Samsara Joins D2C Brands Offering Special 4th of July Pricing, Disrupting Old-School Retail

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara smart luggage has announced that it will leverage its direct-to-consumer model to offer its signature carry-on suitcase at a special rate for the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

Samsara Luggage Celebrates 4th of July

Samsara Luggage and other direct-to-consumer companies have had an advantage in the marketplace that continues to disrupt legacy brands available in traditional retail stores. Retail stores have been shutting down storefronts at a record number due to its dependency on wholesalers and 3rd party retailers. The direct-to-consumer model b-passes the need for the middleman, allowing these companies to offer better and more competitive rates online than in stores.

"Independence Daymarks the time when consumers look for values while prepping for their scheduled vacations. Shoppers are already enticed by the ease of shopping online. But online shopping also allows a large consumer audience to have access to luxury products lower our rates. We are thrilled to be able to give jet setters a chance to own a product that merges sophistication and top of the line tech features at a special holiday price. We feel once consumers experience traveling with the Samsara carry-on, they will stay loyal to our brand as we start to expand our product line," says Samsara CEO, Atara Dzikowski.

Samsara's sales continue to increase both on the company website and Amazon. With the upcoming travel season and the holiday promotion, Samsara sales are anticipated to double.

Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features. Their carry-on smart suitcase which originally retails for $690, will be discounted 35%, totaling to only $444 starting 9:00am CST on July 1st until July 7th at 11:00pm CST on www.samsaraluggage.com.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage recently signed a merger agreement with DAVC.

Samsara is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

info@samsaraluggage.com

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc.

Related Links

http://www.samsaraluggage.com

