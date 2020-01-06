Samsara Luggage and Monogoto Partner to Deliver Worldwide Internet Service for Smart Luggage Users

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage, Inc. and Monogoto today announced a partnership to create a fast lane for Samsara's customers to subscribe to a new Wi-Fi Hotspot feature, to be available in Samsara's next generation of smart luggage, using Monogoto's secure, affordable and reliable worldwide cellular service. As part of Samsara's revolution in smart luggage technology, Samsara's customers will be able to subscribe to Monogoto at a preferred rate and enjoy access to a Wi-Fi Hotspot while traveling.

Samara Luggage Next Gen

"We are excited to partner with Monogoto to enable our newest technology and offer a trustworthy and reasonable cellular provider," says Atara Dzikowski, CEO and Co-founder of Samsara Luggage, Inc. "The Internet has become an essential tool for the modern traveler, which is why we are focused on providing the most innovative technology to keep our customers connected and safe while traveling. This makes for a perfect collaboration."

"With Monogoto's unique approach for self-service and API driven secure cellular core management, Samsara will be able to offer a global subscription to its users that will allow them to connect securely to the Internet no matter where they travel and to locate the Samsara suitcase using its GPS navigation system," says Itamar Kunik, CEO and Founder of Monogoto.

Samsara Luggage plans to unveil its revolutionary tracking technology at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 7-11. In addition to Wi-Fi Hotspot features, Samsara's newest generation of luggage will use GPS navigation technology and the latest Bluetooth (5.1) to provide consumers with tracking features that provide the most accurate location data on the market. All of Samsara's new technology complies with airline regulations and aviation guidelines, allowing for easy check-in.

About Samsara Luggage

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTC: SAML) is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon.

Samsara's first generation smart carry-on suitcase was named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

About Monogoto

Monogoto is a secure cellular core as-a-service enabling enterprises, manufactures and IoT startups with secure cellular connectivity solutions for IoT/M2M use cases.

Monogoto is connected to multiple operators allowing network survivability and service resiliency, based on multi-network (local and global) coverage. Monogoto combines this offering with a Private LTE as-a-service on CBRS or any other band. This allows customers to build their own network alongside with the possibility of interconnecting to multiple MNOs, all from the same SIM card using the same mobile core.

Monogoto offers true self-service for cellular connectivity via a web based management platform. Monogoto provides its customers advanced capabilities, currently mostly available to Tier1 operators, such as full control over Data/Voice/SMS traffic, full visibility and monitoring of all network events, setting alerts by events, advanced security policy enforcement and roaming control. Every function in the Monogoto platform is available via RESTful APIs to allow network extension into the customer's business processes (e.g. CRM, ERP and more).

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the company's success in obtaining new customers; the company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc

Related Links

http://www.samsaraluggage.com/

