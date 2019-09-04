NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading travel and lifestyle brand Samsara Luggage is reaching another exciting milestone as it announces a strategic partnership with Sourcing Society, a New York based B2B agency that specializes in customer engagement solutions to increase sales and distribution. The companies will collaborate to increase its product distribution, expand its retail presence and establish unique corporate gifting partnerships. This partnership comes after Samsara is named Best Smart Luggage 2019 by Forbes and the official luggage carrier of the 2019 MTV VMAs giftbag.

Samsara Luggage Enters Billion Dollar Corporate Gifting Market

"This is the season where businesses want to send thanks to their special clients, employees and prospective partners," says Atara Dzikowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Samsara Luggage. "This partnership will enable Samsara to implement a key corporate gifting initiative just in time for the upcoming holiday season."

Known for their expertise in retail, wholesale, marketing and management, Sourcing Society has successfully helped clients and their brands increase profitability and exposure by creating strategic partnerships that bolster sales.

"By partnering with Samsara Luggage, Sourcing Society will help the luxury brand extend its reach both in the retail luggage space and online," says Barry Adika, CEO of Sourcing Society. "Combining our resources means that together we can elevate the brand to a level that will benefit consumers and stakeholders alike, as well as create corporate gifting partnerships to help connect the brand to its target audience, the business traveler."

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase was recently named by Forbes as one of the Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

About Sourcing Society

Founded in 1996, Sourcing Society is a New York based B2B brand performance agency focused on creating customer engagement solutions to increase sales and distribution for our client's brands. Well established company principals in retail, wholesale, marketing and management have led to the formation of many successful and unique relationships for our clients and their brands. We work with many of the nation's leading apparel, footwear and accessory brands to create strategies and promotions that support growth, all while ensuring brand integrity. Our focus is to ensure our partner's brands stay at the forefront.

About Samsara Luggage

Samsara recently signed a merger agreement with Darkstar Ventures Inc. (OTC: DAVC). Samsara is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc; Darkstar Ventures Inc.

