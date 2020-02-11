Samsara Luggage Offers Strategic Partnership Opportunity With Travel Insurance Providers

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTC: SAML) announces today an opportunity to create an alliance between itself and key travel insurance providers seeking to modernize their services using the innovative technology found in its next generation of smart luggage. A partnership with Samsara Luggage can take travel insurance providers to the next level by incorporating global GPS technology in its services. The partnership aims to foster a solution for the millions of travelers inconvenienced by luggage lost by the airlines annually.

"We're looking for exciting collaboration opportunities that will disrupt the current way that lost luggage is handled," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "Samsara is dedicated to providing pathways towards a seamless travel experience for consumers. A partnership with a travel insurance provider can provide a simple, easy and efficient way to handle misplaced baggage claims for the benefit of travelers and also provide a key differentiating service to build customer loyalty for travel insurance providers."

Samsara's next generation of smart luggage offers the most accurate tracking solution on the market today using global GPS and Bluetooth (5.1) technology. The tracking component locks into the suitcase so users can always access their bag's location no matter where it is around the world.

According to Sita, the leading provider of baggage management solutions, 24.8 million bags were "mishandled" in 2018, despite the major airlines' continued efforts to address this issue. Lost luggage derails travelers and causes unforeseen added costs and loss of time. The Washington Post reported that, "When luggage disappears, passengers are often pulled into a baffling world of forms, phone lines with prerecorded messages and endless waits."

Travel insurance companies interested in connecting with Samsara Luggage should send an e-mail to info@samsaraluggage.com.

Samsara unveiled its new generation of smart luggage at this year's CES. Forbes broke the news to its online audience calling the new product line "incredible." The review continues with, "A competitor of Away, Samsara wasn't content to stick a battery in their bag and call it smart." The Next Generation Samsara is the first to market a Wi-Fi Hotspot technology for travelers to access a secured network globally. The smart unit also features a portable and removable wireless charging dock to easily charge cell phones. Equipped with a powerful USB-C connector, the smart unit is also able to charge laptops. Using GPS and Bluetooth (5.1) technology, the IoT tracking solution gives users the most accurate location data for their smart-case.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTC: SAML) is a global luggage and lifestyle brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including IoT technology, with innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the luggage industry with its products.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The updated Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is moving out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

The Samsara Next Generation will be available in 23" the maximum size for US carry-on luggage and 21" for international travel. The new product line is available in both durable polycarbonate and the same lightweight and fireproof aviation-grade aluminum that was used for its first generation.

Samsara's Next Generation shares the same ergonomic design as the current model, with a flattop surface that doubles as a mobile desk.

Samsara's first generation smart carry-on suitcase was named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

