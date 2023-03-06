Samsara Luggage Reaches Next Level with Consecutive "Best of" Mentions in the Press

Samsara Luggage secures "Best of" placements in significant publications including Forbes, Travel + Leisure and Buy Side from WSJ.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML), maker of innovative travel products, today announced that its latest collection of smart luggage has been included in a new range of "Best of" round ups in notable press. The "best in class" coverage comes at the heels of Samsara Luggage's most recent launch of smart luggage with charging and tracking capabilities.

Travel + Leisure said Samsara's Carry-on is a "business traveler's dream," while Forbes said the suitcase is "unbelievably sturdy." Buy Side from WSJ hailed the suitcase's textured exterior that "helps obscure dings and scratches." CBS News said, "It's a great gift for travel enthusiasts and techies."

"We welcome the amazing press coverage we've been receiving from so many renowned outlets," said Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "We're always striving to create products that can endure many common travel situations. Being part of an incredible selection of 'best of' categories is an honor, and we will continue to make products that can withstand rigorous travel."

Samsara Luggage has consistently been named "best of" by the press since 2019. Its recently launched Tag Smart suitcase was awarded a Special Mention on TIME's Best Inventions 2022 list. Combined with the AirTag, the Tag Smart suitcase allows travelers to track their suitcase with precision and ease using the iPhone's Find My app.

Samsara Luggage recently launched STREET SMART, a curated collection of travel accessories. Included in the collection is a compact power bank that can quickly charge all electronic devices including laptops. The portable power bank offers both USB-C and wireless charging.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTCQB: SAML) is a smart luggage and travel lifestyle brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless, smart experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and high-quality materials, Samsara is transforming the travel industry with its products. The company launched its first smart carry-on in 2017 and has since expanded its product offerings with travel accessories and the Tag Smart collection, equipped with unmatched tracking capabilities. Samsara was named "Best of" by notable press outlets including Buy Side from WSJ, Forbes, Tom's Guide and Tech Republic. In the fall of 2022, the Tag Smart collection made its retail debut in select Tommy Bahama stores.

In February 2023, Samsara Luggage launched its STREET SMART accessory collection. The new category allows its community to shop for all their travel essentials to stay stylish from airport to landing.

