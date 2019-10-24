Samsara Luggage to Introduce Its Groundbreaking New Technology at CES 2020 Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage, Inc. has been invited to take center stage at CES 2020, where it will unveil its next product line that promises to revolutionize the way we travel. Samsara's latest transformative technology will improve the travel experience by offering upgraded security features that tackle the most pressing challenges for travelers today. CES 2020 will showcase the latest advancements in technology January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Samsara Next Gen

Tech innovation is a crucial factor in making travel effortless and secure. Samsara's new technology will combat the ever-mounting security threats travelers face from hackers and thieves. "Samsara is one of the key players in the smart luggage segment for the coming years," according to Global Luggage Industry Analysis. Samsara is already making the most innovative products using IoT technology that can deliver an effortless travel experience.

"CES stages the most innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to solve problems and improve our daily lives," says Atara Dzikowski, CEO and Co-Founder, Samsara Luggage. "This is the most notable and influential global tech event in the world, which is the perfect staging ground to unveil our new generation of smart luggage."

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase was recently named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara is one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. Samsara continues to invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage recently signed a merger agreement with Darkstar Ventures Inc. (OTC: DAVC). Samsara is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com .

