Samsara Luggage Unveils Disruptive Tracking Technology at Consumer Electronics Show

NEW YORK, December 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers continue to experience the hassles of lost and mishandled bags, Samsara Luggage plans to unveil the next generation of Samsara Luggage products that will include an IoT tracking solution, offering consumers the most accurate location data for their smart-case and complying with all applicable regulations. This revolutionary tracking technology will be presented at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Samsara tracking technology locating lost baggage

This innovative technology was designed to improve the travel experience by providing consumers with a tracking feature that provides the most accurate location data currently on the market. The technology functions in a manner similar to the GPS tracking offered by most ride-hailing companies, and is designed to provide real-time location tracking for a frustration-free consumer experience.

According to Sita, the leading provider of baggage management solutions, 24.8 million bags were "mishandled" in 2018, despite the major airlines' continued efforts to address this issue. Lost luggage derails travelers and causes unforeseen added costs and loss of time. The Washington Post reported that "When luggage disappears, passengers are often pulled into a baffling world of forms, phone lines with prerecorded messages and endless waits."

According to Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage, "Consumers no longer need to rely on tracking methods that only offer estimated location services. Samsara is the first to bring a precise location data technology that complies with all regulations to the smart travel marketplace."

"Samsara is a unique and visionary company," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, who joined Samsara's Board of Advisors in July 2019. "Samsara continues to develop the best travel technology on the market, providing global travelers with a state-of-the-art travel experience. This new and disruptive tracking technology aims to minimize the aggravation and hassle associated with lost luggage, which many travelers experience. As Samsara continues to focus on strategic solutions for the tech-savvy traveler, we look forward to bringing our customers the most cutting-edge, smart, luxury luggage on the market today," adds Ireland. Earlier this year, MI VI, a brand by kiWW® founded by Kathy Ireland® and Tommy Meharey, entered a licensing partnership Samsara Luggage Inc. to introduce an exclusive collection of smart luggage products designed for the modern traveler.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTC: SAML) is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon.

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase was recently named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the company's success in obtaining new customers; the company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc; Darkstar Ventures Inc