Samsara Luggage Welcomes Tech Industry Leader Shlomit Penn to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara (OTC: SAML), a smart luggage and lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of tech industry expert Shmolit Penn to its Advisory Board. Penn joins board member Kathy Ireland to help guide Samsara as it penetrates the rapidly growing smart luggage market. Penn will use her experience as a leader in the tech industry to implement disruptive innovation strategies that will propel the company forward. She brings her specialized expertise to Samsara's expanding advisory board on the heels of the company's completed merger with Darkstar Ventures.

Shlomit Penn

"I'm thrilled to join a group of respected leaders and experts already part of Samsara's Advisory Board," says Shmolit Penn. "I look forward to bringing the latest innovation in IoT technology to a future-focused brand that is looking to drive business transformation by offering consumers the best in tech and design in the travel marketplace."

"Shmolit is a valued asset to the Samsara advisory board," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "Her knowledge and expertise in technology will prove vital for us as we expand our business development and marketing activities in the near future. We are honored that she aligns with our ambitious vision and recognizes the potential in Samsara's future."

About Shmolit Penn:

Shlomit is a seasoned sales executive & board member with more than 11 years of experience in a range of board of directors of public trade companies, and 20 years of experience in management, business development and sales in the hi-tech sector, including as VP Head of Software Business at ECI Telecom, VP Channels & Alliances at Radware and Amdocs where she currently leads the Business Development of the Cloud Practice. Shlomit's strong hold lies in closing multimillion-dollar deals, leading sales teams and in extensive business development achievements. Shlomit holds BA in Economics & Political Science & MBA.

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase was recently named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage Inc. (OTC: SAML) is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the company's success in obtaining new customers; the company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

