Samsara Named #4 on LinkedIn Top Startups List

"This year's Top Startups list is a reflection of how work is changing, which industries are emerging and growing and where people want to work now," said Jessi Hempel, senior editor at large at LinkedIn. "The honorees on this year's list have all faced numerous, unanticipated challenges through COVID-19 and have demonstrated their resilience and continued innovation by not letting the pandemic slow them down. In fact, all of the startups on the list are hiring amid a difficult economy, and are doubling down on their employees by investing in ways to help them stay connected, engaged and healthy as the companies grow."

Samsara's mission is to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy. Never has there been a year where that mission has been more important. Samsara's 15,000 customers — spanning transportation and manufacturing, food and beverage, health and sanitation, and local government — are keeping our communities safe and our economy running. They are also massive industries, making up 40% of U.S. GDP.

To support these essential services, Samsara employees rallied together this year and focused on releasing new products, investing in R&D and innovation, expanding the Samsara platform, and delivering world-class onboarding and support.

Building for the long-term means focusing as much on Samsara's culture, as the products being built. These are a few of the ways Samsara has focused on their employees this year:

Team connection and support in a remote world: As soon as work from home was instituted, Samsara pivoted to remote town halls with leadership, and created a social space called "The Nest" for employees to participate in activities like virtual yoga and cook-offs. When school started this Fall, Samsara provided iPads for employees' kids so they can learn remotely at home. Leadership training program: Designed for all managers and above (regardless of level of past experience), this four and a half month training program teaches managers how to lead the Samsara way, using a combination of specific examples from within the company and externally. Commitments to diversity: Samsara made new commitments to increase diversity across the team and ensure that Samsara is a place where people from all backgrounds can make an impact. These commitments include: a company goal to ensure that 40% of manager phone screens for all roles include under-represented candidates, a requirement that 100% of all employees complete inclusion training by the end of 2020, and a commitment to reserve 40% of seats in leadership development classes for underrepresented groups.

Looking ahead to 2021, Samsara will continue to invest in new employee programs from training to team connection.

The full LinkedIn 2020 Top Startups List can be found online here .

About Samsara

Samsara is an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company that makes sensors and software to manage commercial fleets and industrial operations. We serve over 15,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility in one unified platform, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe. Learn more about our mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com .

