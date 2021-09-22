Samsara Ranked on LinkedIn’s 2021 Top Startups List in the U.S.

"This past year, we remained focused on ensuring all Samsarians feel safe and supported to bring their whole selves to work," explained Sheethal Katta, head of employee experience at Samsara. "To do this, we launched a number of initiatives to help support and develop our employees, such as new, flexible work options, leadership and DEI training programs, the publication of our first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report, enhanced employee recognition programs, and added benefits to support mental health. As we continue to hire and develop top global talent, we'll maintain this ongoing investment in our employees' growth and wellbeing."

Over the past six years, Samsara has grown to over 1,400 employees worldwide, spanning the U.S., Europe, Mexico, and Taiwan. Throughout this rapid growth and scale, the company remains focused on fostering its culture and providing a great employee experience. A few ways Samsara has focused on employees this year include:

Focusing on the future of work in a hybrid world : Samsara has partnered with employees to help them adapt to new remote working environments. According to an employee survey , over 54% of Samsara employees want to work in a hybrid environment, while nearly 36% prefer to work fully remote. In response to this feedback, the future of work at Samsara is rooted in giving employees flexibility through both remote working options and regular in-person time, which the company believes builds stronger, more collaborative relationships across teams.

: Samsara has partnered with employees to help them adapt to new remote working environments. According to an employee , over 54% of Samsara employees want to work in a hybrid environment, while nearly 36% prefer to work fully remote. In response to this feedback, the future of work at Samsara is rooted in giving employees flexibility through both remote working options and regular in-person time, which the company believes builds stronger, more collaborative relationships across teams. Maintaining commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion: Samsara has made new commitments to increase diversity across the team and ensure it's a place where people from all backgrounds can make an impact. By 2025, Samsara commits to achieve: gender parity at the people manager level, increased women in engineering roles, increased representation of underrepresented groups in leadership positions, and more. This year, Samsara also released its first annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report to provide an in-depth look at the company's demographic data, inclusion-focused programs and initiatives, and targets they will work to accomplish.

"We're witnessing the Great Reshuffle – a moment where everyone is rethinking not just how we work, but why we work," said Jessi Hempel, senior editor at large at LinkedIn. "The Top Startups on this year's list are at the forefront of what's next, keeping employees productive and engaged, giving them flexibility in where, when and how they work, and offering mental health and wellness benefits to help prevent burnout and protect work-life balance. The pandemic has forever shifted how we think about our careers and lives, and these companies are leading the way with innovative plans for how we approach the future of work – and the majority are hiring right now."

Samsara is actively hiring and recruiting across a number of departments with hundreds of open roles . The full LinkedIn 2021 Top Startups List can be found online here .

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com .

LinkedIn Top Startups List Methodology

The Top Startups list is part of the LinkedIn List franchise, an ongoing editorial series that celebrates professionals and companies making an impact in the professional world. To be eligible for the U.S. Top Startups list, a company must be independent and privately held, have at least 50 employees, be no more than seven years old, be headquartered in the U.S., and have a minimum of 15% employee growth over the time period. The ranking is determined by four pillars based on LinkedIn data: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest, and ability to attract talent from companies on the LinkedIn Top Companies list . The timeline measured was July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful, and transforms the way companies hire, market, sell, and learn. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce. LinkedIn has 774+ million members and has offices around the globe.

