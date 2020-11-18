Samsara Recognized as one of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, a leader in Industrial IoT, today announced it ranked #5 in the Bay Area and #24 in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. This respected list ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America and selects winners based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. According to Deloitte, during this three year period, Samsara's revenue grew 9,031%.

Dominic Phillips, chief financial officer at Samsara, credits the company's revenue growth to its speed of product innovation and focus on the customer.

"Samsara's mission is to increase the efficiency, safety and sustainability of the operations that power our economy. And this year, that mission has never been more important," said Phillips. "While the world has been sheltering at home, trucking companies, water utilities and city services have been delivering food and keeping our streets clean and our water flowing. To support our customers' critical work, we put our heads down this year and delivered: investing in product research and development, expanding our platform, and delivering world-class onboarding and support."

This past year, Samsara has welcomed thousands of new customers, including the City of Sacramento, Clean Harbors, and ADM to a growing list that includes Swire Coca-Cola, Bragg Construction, and ArcBest. The company also built new partnerships with Volvo, Navistar, and Ford to integrate their data into the Samsara platform, and released more than 150+ new product features, including new AI Dash Cam features, Electric Vehicle tools, and an Admin App.

Looking ahead to 2021, Samsara will continue to invest significantly in product research and development as the company expands its platform, partnerships, and customer experience.

"In just five years we have welcomed more than 15,000 customers to the Samsara platform and are well on our way to becoming the IoT leader for the industrial world," Phillips said.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Samsara

Samsara is an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company that makes sensors and software to manage commercial fleets and industrial operations. We serve over 15,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility in one unified platform, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe. Learn more about our mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com.

