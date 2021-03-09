Samsara Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the Connected Operations Cloud company, today announced it has been named one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for the second consecutive year. Samsara was named the third highest ranking employer in the "Technology" category, and the company's overall ranking jumped 36 slots to #60.

To compile this list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify companies liked best by their employees. This year's America's Best Startup Employers were evaluated on three main criteria: employee satisfaction, employer reputation and company growth.

"One of our core company values is to build for the long term. For our employee experience, that means building Samsara as a company where employees can grow, make an impact and have a long term career," said Melissa Yeh, vice president of people at Samsara. "We've worked carefully this last year with employees to help them adapt to new remote working environments and are defining what we expect will be a hybrid environment going forward. We are also investing in leadership training and resources for our managers to help them navigate through new team dynamics."

Yeh continued, "We doubled down on our commitment to increase diversity across our workforce, working with departmental leaders to identify and operationalize targeted goals aimed at increasing diversity representation and creating an inclusive culture. We are proud to be recognized as a Best Startup Employer by Forbes, and thank all our employees for the dedication and teamwork they showed this past year."

In 2021, Samsara will continue to invest in new programs based on employee feedback. These include the Hootfund - a program that provides employees funds for wellness and professional development, Leadership Principles training for our managers, and mental health and wellbeing resources through Spring Health.

To be considered for this ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the U.S. and be founded between 2011 and 2018. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 7 million data points. It can be found online here .

About Samsara

Samsara, the Connected Operations Cloud company, collects trillions of IoT data points to help more than 20,000 customers improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves a wide range of industries including construction, education, energy, field services, food and beverage, government, passenger transit, transportation and warehousing and utilities. Learn more at www.samsara.com .

SOURCE Samsara

Related Links

www.samsara.com

