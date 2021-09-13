Samsara Selected as Connected Operations Platform for the State of Tennessee

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced it has been awarded a single-source multi-year contract to supply the State of Tennessee and participating government agency fleets with its Connected Operations Platform. As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, the State of Tennessee will make Samsara's technology platform - spanning vehicle telematics, equipment monitoring, and driver safety - available to all state, municipal and county fleets. Collectively, these fleets serve the State of Tennessee's growing population of nearly seven million people.

Samsara is uniquely positioned to help public sector fleets elevate citizen services, save taxpayer dollars, and keep their employees safe. From public works agencies to sanitation teams to transit authorities, Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud empowers every department with the real-time data needed to harness actionable insights.

"In the world of government services, the efficient use of assets and resources is a top priority. With Samsara, these organizations gain visibility into operational data that can help them do just that - ultimately reducing maintenance costs, building fuel-efficient infrastructure, and streamlining response times to citizen complaints," Alexander Stevenson, vice president of product management at Samsara. "We're thrilled to have signed this agreement with the State of Tennessee and look forward to working together to make an impact on their local communities."

Utilizing the latest advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and video imagery, Samsara is driving the digital transformation of physical operations. With Samsara's IoT sensors and Connected Operations Cloud, organizations can combine data from their fleets, equipment and work sites into one integrated platform. Public sector agencies can seamlessly access, analyze and act upon operational data across all departments to drive smarter decisions, increase efficiency and improve the day-to-day lives of both employees and community members.

With this agreement, the State of Tennessee joins more than 20,000 organizations using Samsara today to improve the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their operations.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com .

