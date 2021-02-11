Samsara Surpasses $300 Million Run-Rate Subscription Revenue in Just Five Years

Using trillions of IoT data points, Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud helps more than 20,000 customers improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves a wide range of industries, including construction, education, energy, field services, food and beverage, government, passenger transit, transportation and warehousing and utilities.

"From the beginning, we have focused on the world of physical operations. These industries represent 40% of US GDP and have been largely overlooked by the tech industry," said Sanjit Biswas, Samsara co-founder and CEO. "Our customers are on the front lines of keeping the world's economy and infrastructure running. Over the past year, we have seen customers accelerate their adoption of technologies that provide real-time visibility, remote coaching and workflows and technology integrations that are more critical than ever in the current environment. We are in the early stages of unlocking the power of IoT data to help our customers transform their businesses through smarter operations."

Samsara allows companies to connect their fleets, equipment and sites within one integrated platform, where they can analyze data about safety, location, utilization, maintenance, compliance, and energy and fuel efficiency, generating meaningful insights for their business. This allows customers to quickly address issues in real-time, proactively manage maintenance requirements and provide valuable context for any situation. With Samsara, customers save time and money while maximizing safety and efficiency across their operational footprint.

In the last fiscal year (which ended on Jan. 30, 2021), Samsara reached the following milestones:

Large and Growing Customer Base with Expansion Opportunity

Rapid Innovation and Data at Scale

Open Platform Powering Ecosystem of Applications and Partnerships

High Velocity, Disruptive SaaS Business Model

Surpassed $300 million run-rate subscription revenue, an annual increase of more than 80%.

run-rate subscription revenue, an annual increase of more than 80%. Achieved a gross margin of above 70%.

Exceeded 450 Samsara customers with annual recurring revenue of at least $100,000 .

Recognition as High-Growth Technology Company

Samsara's investors include: AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Andreessen Horowitz, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC, Franklin Templeton, General Atlantic, General Catalyst, Sands Capital Management, Tiger Global Management and Warburg Pincus LLC.

About Samsara

Samsara, the Connected Operations Cloud company, collects trillions of IoT data points to help more than 20,000 customers improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves a wide range of industries including construction, education, energy, field services, food and beverage, government, passenger transit, transportation and warehousing and utilities. Learn more at www.samsara.com .

SOURCE Samsara

Related Links

http://www.samsara.com

