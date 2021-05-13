Samsara Unveils New App Marketplace Integrations to Enhance Dispatch and Maintenance Workflows for Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced seven new integrations available on the Samsara App Marketplace as part of its continued strategy to provide customers with the benefit of real-time data for physical operations through its open API. Access to Samsara data within these third-party applications allows customers to tailor their user experience, break down data silos, and drive digital transformation. By integrating vehicle GPS, driver location, hours of service and more, customers can optimize dispatch and maintenance workflows to boost efficiency.

The Samsara App Marketplace features integrations with more than 100 partners globally, all leveraging Samsara's open API to streamline data sharing for customers. Thousands of organizations are now using API integrations on Samsara, and the average large customer with at least 1,000 devices is now using more than four integrations.

Samsara's API connects users' most important third-party applications with Samsara's Connected Operations Platform to unlock a more holistic view of their data in real-time. Today, Samsara customers can access seven new integrations, now available on the App Marketplace. These integrations include:

Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance : Streamline vehicle inspections with a two-way driver vehicle inspection report (DVIR) workflow and vehicle data integration between Trimble TMT and Samsara. This makes it possible for shared customers to go fully paperless when inspecting vehicles to improve productivity and maximize uptime.

: Streamline vehicle inspections with a two-way driver vehicle inspection report (DVIR) workflow and vehicle data integration between Trimble TMT and Samsara. This makes it possible for shared customers to go fully paperless when inspecting vehicles to improve productivity and maximize uptime. Uptake : Automatically sync service vehicle information from Samsara with the Uptake ServiceLink platform. This enables customers to improve technician productivity and customer uptime.

: Automatically sync service vehicle information from Samsara with the Uptake ServiceLink platform. This enables customers to improve technician productivity and customer uptime. SmartBoard TMS : Automatically share vehicle GPS and driver hours of service (HOS) from Samsara with SmartBoard TMS. This enables customers to plan trips more accurately and ensure driver hours are taken into account when dispatching.

: Automatically share vehicle GPS and driver hours of service (HOS) from Samsara with SmartBoard TMS. This enables customers to plan trips more accurately and ensure driver hours are taken into account when dispatching. Axis TMS : Share both tractor and trailer data from Samsara with Axis TMS, along with driver HOS. This empowers dispatchers using Axis TMS to get a full view of drivers, tractors and trailers in real-time, to help better manage their day-to-day work.

: Share both tractor and trailer data from Samsara with Axis TMS, along with driver HOS. This empowers dispatchers using Axis TMS to get a full view of drivers, tractors and trailers in real-time, to help better manage their day-to-day work. InTow Manager : Easily sync GPS data from Samsara with InTow Manager. This makes it possible to get real-time ETAs for tow trucks traveling to a vehicle's location and improve the customer experience by sharing GPS location directly with customers.

: Easily sync GPS data from Samsara with InTow Manager. This makes it possible to get real-time ETAs for tow trucks traveling to a vehicle's location and improve the customer experience by sharing GPS location directly with customers. HAAS Alert : Improve on-road safety by sending alerts to nearby vehicles whenever your vehicle warning lights are activated. Samsara shares this data automatically with HAAS Alert, which notifies other drivers to ensure they have enough time to slow down and safely maneuver around the hazard.

: Improve on-road safety by sending alerts to nearby vehicles whenever your vehicle warning lights are activated. Samsara shares this data automatically with HAAS Alert, which notifies other drivers to ensure they have enough time to slow down and safely maneuver around the hazard. FleetWizard CORAS : Centralize dispatching by bringing Samsara GPS data into the FleetWizard Cost Optimised Routing and Scheduling (CORAS) system. This integration, available to U.K. customers, helps fleets reduce operational costs by simplifying driver dispatch and improving routing.

"With these integrations, we're unlocking true software interoperability for our customers," explained Christopher Mozzocchi, director of OEM and marketplace integrations at Samsara. "Whether they're managing operations in Samsara or within another platform, organizations can now access this data in one place - regardless of how it's collected - to boost efficiency and drive meaningful business impact."

These new integrations - which span transportation management, maintenance, safety, compliance and more - showcase Samsara's ongoing commitment to expanding its partner ecosystem and making connected operations data more accessible and actionable for customers.

