Samsara Unveils New App Marketplace Integrations to Streamline and Automate Workflows for Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced seven new integrations available on the Samsara App Marketplace in a continued effort to provide customers with the benefit of real-time data for all physical operations through its open API. Access to data from these third-party applications within Samsara's platform allows customers to tailor their user experience, break down data silos and drive digital transformation.

The Samsara App Marketplace features integrations from 90+ integration partners globally, all leveraging Samsara's open API to streamline data sharing for customers. More than 7,000 organizations are now using API integrations on Samsara, and the average large customer with at least 1,000 devices is now using more than four integrations.

Samsara's open API connects users' most important third-party applications with Samsara's Connected Operations Platform to unlock a more holistic view of their data in real-time. Today, Samsara customers can access seven new integrations, now available on the App Marketplace. These integrations include:

LoadStop : Streamline International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) reporting by sharing tractor & trailer GPS, odometer, and driver hours of service data with LoadStop. When used with Samsara, this will help shared customers save time, improve data accuracy, and avoid common IFTA filing mistakes.

Streamline International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) reporting by sharing tractor & trailer GPS, odometer, and driver hours of service data with LoadStop. When used with Samsara, this will help shared customers save time, improve data accuracy, and avoid common IFTA filing mistakes. Tailwind TMS : Connect your drivers and dispatchers by syncing GPS, route dispatch, progress updates and messaging between Samsara and the Tailwind transportation management system (TMS). By connecting workflows with Tailwind TMS, it's easier for customers to respond quickly to changes in demand and earn more business.

Connect your drivers and dispatchers by syncing GPS, route dispatch, progress updates and messaging between Samsara and the Tailwind transportation management system (TMS). By connecting workflows with Tailwind TMS, it's easier for customers to respond quickly to changes in demand and earn more business. Cetaris : Make preventative maintenance easy by sharing GPS, odometer and driver-vehicle inspection reports from Samsara to the Cetaris Fleet maintenance platform. By automatically sharing this data with Cetaris, shared customers can keep their vehicles on the road longer and proactively address maintenance issues.

Make preventative maintenance easy by sharing GPS, odometer and driver-vehicle inspection reports from Samsara to the Cetaris Fleet maintenance platform. By automatically sharing this data with Cetaris, shared customers can keep their vehicles on the road longer and proactively address maintenance issues. EBE Imaging : Automatically sync documents from the Samsara Driver App with EBE Imaging to improve recordkeeping. By digitally capturing documents — such as proof of delivery documents, fuel receipts, and more — and syncing with EBE Imaging, customers can save time capturing data and get instant access to documents across their operations.

: Automatically sync documents from the Samsara Driver App with EBE Imaging to improve recordkeeping. By digitally capturing documents — such as proof of delivery documents, fuel receipts, and more — and syncing with EBE Imaging, customers can save time capturing data and get instant access to documents across their operations. Pulsar Informatics : Get proactive alerts into driver fatigue by sharing driver hours of service and safety data from Samsara with Pulsar Informatics. This will ultimately help manage safety risks and avoid driver fatigue, allowing customers to run a safer fleet.

Get proactive alerts into driver fatigue by sharing driver hours of service and safety data from Samsara with Pulsar Informatics. This will ultimately help manage safety risks and avoid driver fatigue, allowing customers to run a safer fleet. Encompass Technologies : Sync GPS, hours of service, engine data, fault codes and safety events from Samsara with the Encompass platform for fleet management. By bringing all of this data into Encompass in real-time, this integration enables customers to improve route efficiency, asset utilization and driver safety.

: Sync GPS, hours of service, engine data, fault codes and safety events from Samsara with the Encompass platform for fleet management. By bringing all of this data into Encompass in real-time, this integration enables customers to improve route efficiency, asset utilization and driver safety. TruTac : Improve driver management and compliance by automatically sharing remote tachograph data from Samsara to TruTac's TruControl system. This automates key compliance workflows and reduces risk and violations for customers.

"Now more than ever our customers rely on actionable data, delivered at the right time, to make informed decisions about their business. This includes data native to Samsara, as well as data from third-party applications," explained Christopher Mozzocchi, director of OEM and technology product integrations at Samsara. "With software integrations like these, all of an organization's connected operations data becomes accessible in one place, regardless of how it's collected. This ultimately allows them to break down data silos, customize their tech stack and boost productivity."

These new integrations - which span transportation management, maintenance, safety, compliance and more - showcase Samsara's ongoing commitment to expanding its partner ecosystem and making connected operations data more accessible and actionable for customers.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com

SOURCE Samsara

Related Links

www.samsara.com

