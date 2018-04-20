Samskip Nor Lines' Service Will Start Calling SCA Logistics Rotterdam

In Rotterdam, the call will be accommodated at the SCA Logistics terminal, whose lay-out, equipment and experience focus on multipurpose vessels, RoRo, Break-bulk and containers can be handled in one place which is essential for this service.

"SCA Logistics already handles RoRo and container feeder traffics to/from Sweden, open hatch traffic to USA and act as stripping and stuffing facility for overseas importers and exporters. This new Norlines service will strengthen SCA Logistics Rotterdams position as an important hub to and from Scandinavia. By combining SCA Logistics marine services and Nor lines we will strengthen the short sea network. This should open up interesting opportunites for our customers," says Roelf Buist, Managing Director SCA LogisticsTerminal Rotterdam.

SCA Logistics is part of SCA, and has its own network of shortsea feeders, RoRo vessels and terminals in Northwest Europe. SCA Logistics Terminal Rotterdam offers complete logistics solutions, including terminal handling, transportation, container stuffing and stripping, customs formalities and agency. SCA has an area of 23 ha with 720 m quay and a 160m RoRo berth available. The terminal has 75,000 m2 of warehouse space and the opportunity for general cargo, breakbulk and container handling. SCA Logistics Rotterdam handles besides SCA products about 50% goods for other customersforest products, containers, industrial cargo and project cargo , especially in trades between European continent , Scandinavia and North America. The terminal in Rotterdam employs about 100 people.

For further information, please contact:

Roelf Buist, Managing Director, SCA Logistics Terminal Rotterdam, tel. +31-10-295-4908

Nils-Johan Haraldsson, VP Marketing and Business Development,

SCA Logistics, tel +46-60-19-35-30

Björn Lyngfelt, SVPCommunications, +46-60-19-34-98

The core of SCA's business is the forest, 2.6 million hectares in northern Sweden. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests

We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2017 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 16.7 bn (EUR 1,6 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com.

