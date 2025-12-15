Samson Food Co Ltd Accelerates Push into the Health Food Market with High-Value Products Combining Hwangto and Fermentation

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Food Co Ltd, an agricultural corporation, is strengthening the added value of traditional foods and positioning itself as a company that supports healthier dietary lifestyles by expanding its portfolio of processed seafood products based on hwangto salt and fermented anchovy extract.

Hwangto salt is known to contain higher alkaline mineral content compared to refined salt, making it a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers. Meanwhile, long-term fermented anchovy extract delivers a deep, natural umami flavor without the use of chemical additives, contributing to strong consumer trust in the company's products.

In particular, the modern reinterpretation of foods based on hwangto and fermentation is expected to generate positive ripple effects on the local economy. Through collaboration with regional farms and the utilization of local specialty ingredients, Samson Food Co Ltd aims to support agricultural communities while revitalizing regional specialty industries.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continuously develop new product lines utilizing hwangto salt and fish sauce, while enhancing quality through the expansion of HACCP certification and ongoing research into functional food applications. A company representative stated, "We aim to create foods that stay true to the value of hwangto and fermentation while becoming more accessible to consumers," adding that the company will further strengthen raw material supply chain partnerships with local farmers and pursue expansion into both domestic and global health food markets.

SOURCE Samson Food Co Ltd