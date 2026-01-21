Samson Partners Expands Platform With Launch of Samson Partners Capital and Key Leadership Appointments

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Partners Group today announced the launch of Samson Partners Capital, a new investment banking platform designed to take founder-led businesses to market, along with substantial enhancements to the leadership team driving the growing Samson Partners family of companies.

Together, Samson Partners Group and Samson Partners Capital offer an integrated, founder-first approach to private equity transactions. Samson Partners Group prepares companies for investment by strengthening leadership, operations and financial readiness, while Samson Partners Capital leads transaction execution, investor outreach and deal management through close. The combined platform is built to support founders from early preparation through a successful exit with confidence, clarity and continuity.

Samson Partners Capital is particularly focused on law firms, including personal injury, estate planning, bankruptcy and Am Law 100 platforms, as well as select professional and technical services businesses. Both Samson Partners operations boast long-standing relationships with more than 200 private equity firms and bring an operator's perspective to investor fit, deal structure and post-close success.

"Owners and operators consistently told us they didn't want to hand their business off between disconnected advisors," said Seth Deutsch, founder of the Samson Partners family of companies. "They wanted one coordinated team with a shared strategy and accountability from start to finish. Samson Partners Capital completes that vision, especially with the unmatched caliber of leadership that has joined our organization."

As part of the expansion, Adam Coffey will provide advisory and coaching services to Samson Partners Group's law firm clients. Coffey is a renowned business leader, serial entrepreneur and bestselling author of The Private Equity Playbook, The Exit Strategy Playbook and Empire Builder. He has led multiple private-equity-backed companies through rapid growth and successful exits and brings decades of operating experience working with founder-led businesses.

Adil Taha joins Samson Partners Group as Partner, leading corporate law firm coaching engagements. Based in the United Kingdom, Taha is widely regarded as the leading private equity professional in UK legal services and is the only PE executive to have served as CEO or COO of multiple UK law firms. He has launched firms in London and New York, rescued distressed firms, led management teams and partnerships and played a central role in multiple private equity investments and M&A transactions in the legal sector.

Ramzi Nassar will serve as Managing Partner of Samson Partners Capital investment banking with an emphasis on legal engagements. He is the founder of NassarCo Investment Banking and advises clients across EnergyTech, energy, environmental and industrial services. His work spans M&A, restructuring, strategy and capital raising with a focus on helping companies decarbonize emissions while meeting global energy demand.

Nicki Lambropoulos will serve as an Executive Advisor for Samson Partners Group, with expertise in the healthcare services sector. Lambropoulos is a seasoned lower middle market healthcare private equity executive with deep experience guiding founder-led businesses through transformation, growth and successful exits. She currently serves as CEO of Leon Capital–backed Physician Directed Partners, an ophthalmology platform based in Atlanta and Nashville.

Deutsch will continue in his role as founder and will also serve as executive coach with an emphasis on legal sector transactions. He is the author of The Owner's Manual: Why, When and How to Sell Your Business to Private Equity, which outlines the firm's proprietary Exit Value Realization System™, designed to help businesses optimally position themselves for sale to private equity and other investors.

More information is available at SamsonPartnersGroup.com and SamsonPartnersCapital.com.

