Samson Resources II, LLC Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Joseph Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samson stated, "We are very pleased to have Josh join our senior leadership team. Josh has a deep understanding of our industry coupled with a strong financial background in both the private and public markets and he will be a strong addition to our team. With a 2018 drilling budget of over $100 million and a strong balance sheet, Samson is being strategic in its acquisition and development opportunities, and Josh will play a key role in guiding those decisions."

Mr. Anders is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an Executive MBA from Texas A&M University, a Masters from the University of Houston with a focus in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Louisiana State University. Mr. Anders also served 6 years in the Louisiana Army National Guard where he was a two-time recipient of the Army Achievement Medal.

Samson is a privately held onshore exploration and production company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," plan," "estimate," intend," "potential" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available business, economic, financial and other information and reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and views with respect to future developments and their potential effects on Samson. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties that may affect Samson and its business. Samson's actual actions and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements due to a variety of factors, including (a) the ability of Samson to perform well and compete effectively, (b) the impact of restrictions in Samson's Senior Credit Facility on its ability to make capital investments and pursue strategic growth opportunities, (c) the ability of Samson to continue to attract and retain qualified employees, and (d) other risks and uncertainties as disclosed by Samson in the future. Samson assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or actual outcomes.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samson-resources-ii-llc-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-300630518.html

SOURCE Samson Resources II, LLC

Related Links

http://www.samson.com

