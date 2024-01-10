Samson Sky Launches Crowdfunding for Switchblade Flying Sports Car
10 Jan, 2024, 08:51 ET
Samson Sky Opens New Investment Opportunity
PRINEVILLE, Ore., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Sky, makers of the Switchblade flying sports car announced it has begun fundraising to get into the production phase for their high-performance vehicle, using the crowdfunding platform Wefunder as the first step. The campaign marks a significant step forward for Samson Sky, after achieving first flight of the Switchblade flying car on November 5, 2023.
Per James Mauch, Samson Sky Board Member, crowdfunding is commonly used as an early step in an overall campaign to raise large funds but has the unique ability to allow many smaller investors the same opportunity as bigger investors have with new technology in early companies.
In announcing the launch, Bousfield, CEO Samson Sky and Designer of the Switchblade stated, "Your investment in the Switchblade does three things: it offers the chance for financial rewards, includes you in part of something both cutting edge and eco-friendly, and helps usher in the future of transportation."
Key highlights of Samson Sky:
- Switchblade flying car test flight successfully completed on November 5, 2023
- Eco-friendly: Uses unleaded auto fuel in place of leaded aviation fuel Hybrid Electric Transmission Non-toxic: Carbon parts production is non-toxic and fully recyclable
- Sexy design. Performs like a sports car on the road. Flies like a high-performance plane.
- Production plans to scale across the U.S. and overseas
- Hugely popular – Over 2300 Reservations from 57 countries and all 50 U.S. states
- Global patent strategy: multiple patents across various countries to inhibit copycats
- $10MM raised prior to crowdfunding, orders of $472MM and growing
To learn about the investment opportunity with Samson Sky and the Switchblade flying sports car, go to: https://wefunder.com/samsonsky
See here for important legal disclosures.
The Switchblade is a three-wheel, street-legal vehicle that you keep parked in your garage. You drive it from your garage to a nearby airport. Once there, the wings swing out and the tail extends in under three minutes. You fly your registered aircraft to the airport nearest your destination, at up to 160mph. Then you simply land, transform your flying sports car back to driving mode – the wings and tail safely stowed and protected – and drive to your destination.
For more information about the Switchblade, visit: www.SamsonSky.com
Media Contact:
Gail Gallegos @ (916) 769-6979 (Mobile – call/txt)
[email protected]
Additional Hi-Res images available by request
SOURCE Samson Sky
Share this article