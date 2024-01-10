Samson Sky Launches Crowdfunding for Switchblade Flying Sports Car

Samson Sky Opens New Investment Opportunity

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Sky, makers of the Switchblade flying sports car announced it has begun fundraising to get into the production phase for their high-performance vehicle, using the crowdfunding platform Wefunder as the first step. The campaign marks a significant step forward for Samson Sky, after achieving first flight of the Switchblade flying car on November 5, 2023.

Artists dream the future, and that future is filled with flying cars. If you share that dream, the Switchblade® was designed for you. High performance in both modes. Wings and tail fully protected on the ground. Advanced flight instruments and customizable digital dashboard. SkyBrid ™ electric drive system. Welcome to the Future. The Switchblade flying sports car in driving mode with wings and tail folded in. In driving mode, the Switchblade Switchblade provides the passionate driver with a finely-tuned driving experience. Sporting all-wheel disk brakes, intuitive high-tech dash, and a climate-controlled cabin, the Switchblade is ready for whatever lies ahead. Mr. Sam Bousfield, Founder of Samson Sky and the designer of the Switchblade flying sports car. The Switchblade is a three-wheel, street legal vehicle that you drive from your garage to a nearby local airport. Once there, the wings swing out and the tail extends in under 3 minutes. You then fly your registered aircraft directly to your destination.

Per James Mauch, Samson Sky Board Member, crowdfunding is commonly used as an early step in an overall campaign to raise large funds but has the unique ability to allow many smaller investors the same opportunity as bigger investors have with new technology in early companies.

In announcing the launch, Bousfield, CEO Samson Sky and Designer of the Switchblade stated, "Your investment in the Switchblade does three things: it offers the chance for financial rewards, includes you in part of something both cutting edge and eco-friendly, and helps usher in the future of transportation."

Key highlights of Samson Sky:

Switchblade flying car test flight successfully completed on November 5, 2023

Eco-friendly: Uses unleaded auto fuel in place of leaded aviation fuel Hybrid Electric Transmission Non-toxic: Carbon parts production is non-toxic and fully recyclable

Sexy design. Performs like a sports car on the road. Flies like a high-performance plane.

Production plans to scale across the U.S. and overseas

Hugely popular – Over 2300 Reservations from 57 countries and all 50 U.S. states

Global patent strategy: multiple patents across various countries to inhibit copycats

$10MM raised prior to crowdfunding, orders of $472MM and growing

To learn about the investment opportunity with Samson Sky and the Switchblade flying sports car, go to: https://wefunder.com/samsonsky

The Switchblade is a three-wheel, street-legal vehicle that you keep parked in your garage. You drive it from your garage to a nearby airport. Once there, the wings swing out and the tail extends in under three minutes. You fly your registered aircraft to the airport nearest your destination, at up to 160mph. Then you simply land, transform your flying sports car back to driving mode – the wings and tail safely stowed and protected – and drive to your destination.

For more information about the Switchblade, visit: www.SamsonSky.com

