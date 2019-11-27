Samsonite, Away Travel, TUMI & Olympia Black Friday 2019 Deals List: The Best Luggage & Suitcase Deals Compared by Save Bubble
Compare suitcase & luggage Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on bestselling hard luggage & soft side suitcases from Travelpro, Away Travel, American Tourister & more
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday luggage & suitcase deals, featuring savings on top-rated TUMI, Away Travel, Samsonite, Briggs and Riley, American Tourister suitcases and luggage. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at Save Bubble.
Best luggage & suitcase deals:
- Save up to 74% on top-rated suitcases & luggage sets at Walmart - travel accessories and suitcases available
- Shop the latest Away Travel suitcases, bags and organizers - at Awaytravel.com
- Save up to 76% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
- Save up to $105 on Tumi suitcases, bags, backpacks & accessories at Amazon - view available offers on hard shell luggage sets, carry on, compact rolling suitcases & more
- Save up to $190 on Olympia suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon - view available offers on top-selling Apache carry-on spinner, Deluxe Fashion rolling overnighter, Titan expandable hardside spinners & more
- Save 15% on carry on & checked suitcases - at Target.com
- Save up to 49% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
Traveling has become more exciting with the availability of numerous luggage options. Away Travel luggage lets one travel in style with its lightweight and colourful luggage and suitcase line. Samsonite has always been top-of-mind and their hard luggage line does not disappoint with its various size and color options. TUMI has the 19 Degree Continental Aluminum Carry-On and, although non-expandable, it is considered to be the most durable when it comes to hard suitcases. Travelpro is a man's travel companion–simple yet innovative, basic yet contemporary. Other notable luggage brands include American Tourister, Olympia and Briggs and Riley.
Why do people call it Black Friday? Black Friday is infamous for the shopping frenzy caused by large discounts offered by nearly every retail outlet during the Thanksgiving weekend. The name is said to derive from this day of traffic jams, jammed city streets and general mayhem.
