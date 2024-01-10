Samsonite Europe Unpacks New Oracle Cloud Solutions to Serve Global Travelers

Iconic luggage retailer streamlines business operations and enhances customer experiences with Oracle's retail and cloud infrastructure solutions 

AUSTIN, Texas and GARE, Luxembourg, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite, the worldwide leader in travel bags, luggage, and accessories, continues to rely on Oracle Cloud to serve travelers across 100 countries in Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America. Most recently, Samsonite implemented the latest mobile Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service systems across its European stores, giving associates the freedom to help customers from anywhere. Oracle Retail Consulting led the Xstore implementation.

"Whether in-store or online, we are committed to giving both our staff and customers the best experience through technology," said Vincent Van Der Schueren, IT Director of Digital Wholesale & D2C, Samsonite Europe. "With Oracle's mobile retail POS system, we are taking one more step in this journey. Together with our existing Oracle Cloud solutions, we empower our associates with the information they need to give our customers more relevant, impactful interactions while also helping move inventory across channels."

Using Xstore together with its existing implementations of Oracle Retail Xstore Office and Oracle Retail Order Broker Cloud Service, built on the performance and security of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the luggage leader can streamline and centralize its back-office operations while putting valuable information in the hands of associates. With complete inventory visibility across channels, store staff can provide personalized service to shoppers and help ensure they get the products they are looking for.

"As a long-time customer of Oracle, we are committed to supporting Samsonite Europe in its continued omnichannel journey," said Alex Alt, executive vice president, Oracle. "Leveraging the latest Oracle Retail Cloud innovations, Samsonite Europe can continue to improve operational efficiency and automate best practices while ensuring customers get what they need when they want it."  

Samsonite also used Oracle APEX to build Bagsupport, a luggage-as-a-service app, and is running the offering on OCI to support global scale with reduced downtime and costs. The app is designed to save airlines time and money by handling passenger claims and repairs for damaged luggage.

To see Oracle's cloud platform for modern retail in action, please visit us at the National Retail Federation Show (NRF) in New York January 14-16, 2024, at booth #5038. Learn more about our networking events and book a demo or meeting at: https://engage.oracle.com/oracleatnrf2024

