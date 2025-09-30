SAMSUNG ADS AND PUBLICA BY IAS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP TO POWER GLOBAL CTV AD SERVING

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Publica by IAS, the leading Connected TV ad server for publishers and smart TV manufacturers, today announced the next phase of its multi-year global partnership with Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of Samsung Electronics. Through this collaboration, Publica enables Samsung Ads to enhance its ad-supported service offering with a seamless, TV-like viewer experience while monetizing video programming across CTV inventory more effectively.

Samsung Ads is leveraging Publica's award-winning ad server and unified auction technology to drive yield, maximize CTV ad revenue and deliver a superior customer viewing experience. Publica enables Samsung to give advertisers access to Connected TV inventory on Samsung TV Plus, the Samsung free ad-supported TV (FAST) service with 700 channels streaming in the U.S. and 3,500 worldwide, more than any of the other major FAST platforms. It is the #1 streaming service on the world's #1 TV brand, reaching more than 88 million monthly active users.

"Publica's platform has enabled Samsung Ads to grow and become the industry's leading FAST service due to its ease of use, flexibility and enhanced functionality," said Joe Melaragno, Head of Channel Sales, Samsung Ads. "We have deepened our commitment to deliver even more high-quality content for audiences, and our partnership with Publica enables Samsung to maximize inventory value while driving outcomes for advertisers."

Advanced Ad Serving: Publica's ad serving technology enables Samsung Ads to provide advertisers with granular controls to target, optimize and deliver a TV-like experience with the precision and transparency of digital.

"As a longstanding partner of Samsung Ads, we have been focused on empowering them with industry-leading technology specifically built to maximize revenue while delivering a high-quality seamless ad experience," said Cameron Miille, CRO of Publica by IAS. "As Samsung Ads continues to grow its audience, our solutions will continue to ensure the curation of exceptional CTV ad breaks across their inventory."

Samsung Ads tapped Publica in 2020 for demand-agnostic CTV Ad Serving and unbiased access to 50+ demand platforms.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Publica by IAS is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform that works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps, providing solutions to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory. For more information on Publica by IAS, visit getpublica.com .

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads puts the power of the world's #1 Smart TV and mobile device brand to work for businesses of all shapes and sizes. With unrivaled reach across hundreds of millions of smart devices, Samsung Ads unlocks audiences at scale, helping advertisers break through to valuable opted-in consumers in the moments that matter most. Samsung Ads offers innovative ad formats in brand-safe ad environments with full-funnel performance solutions that drive measurable outcomes –from awareness, to consideration, to conversion.

Today, Samsung Ads serves over 25 countries around the globe, bringing brands new ways to engage their audience across Samsung's portfolio of premium entertainment services, including Samsung TV Plus –the #1 FAST service on hundreds of millions of TVs globally, Samsung Gaming Hub, Samsung Galaxy mobile apps, and beyond.

