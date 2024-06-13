Samsung Ads Joins U.S. Joint Industry Committee in its Mission to Enable Cross-Platform Video Measurement of the Future

As viewership continues to shift toward CTV and streaming, Samsung Ads will play a key role in helping define and enable the future of video measurement by bringing its leadership in advanced advertising and smart devices to the JIC

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC) today announced the expansion of its membership with the addition of Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of Samsung Electronics. Samsung Ads joins a collective of the nation's leading media agencies and publishers working together to enable a more sustainable ecosystem for cross-platform measurement to keep pace with today's modern consumer, while enhancing the streaming experience with more personalization.

Samsung Ads brings new representation to the JIC's membership body as a digital-first, leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Samsung Ads leverages its first-party data to provide its clients with a better understanding of audience behaviors that in turn enables measurement across various media campaigns.

Samsung Ads continues to prioritize helping clients understand audience behaviors, as they work to devise solutions to the measurement challenges in streaming. By becoming a member of the JIC, Samsung Ads will work collaboratively alongside media agencies and video publishers to accelerate a shared cross-platform vision. Leaders from Samsung Ads will contribute by informing standards and use cases for the multi-platform TV ecosystem.

"Streaming and digital are now consumers' viewership model of choice, but the technology that drives audience reach and measurement has not kept pace," said Michael Scott, Vice President of Ad Sales & Operations at Samsung Ads. "Transparency across platforms is increasing and the industry is evolving to better understand the relationship between a brand and its consumers to generate better scale, reach, and measurement. At Samsung, we're working more closely with our advertiser, agency, and committee partners to address these challenges. The JIC is an important industry effort to help drive more collaboration and innovation across multiple parties."

"The cross-platform video ecosystem includes numerous parties who both collect and rely on rich data and have a vested interest in connecting viewers with relevant messages that move the needle toward business impact," said Travis Scoles, EVP of Advanced Advertising at Paramount and Chairman of the JIC Board. "By joining the U.S. Joint Industry Committee, Samsung Ads will serve in a critical leadership position and will help further the JIC's efforts to work across the industry to accelerate a vision for a more accurate, transparent and modern measurement ecosystem."

Founded in early 2023, the U.S. Joint Industry Committee's focus in year one has been to develop standards for cross-platform currencies with equal voice from buyers and sellers, as well as build the technology needed to facilitate the enrichment of measurement solutions with publisher first-party data. As part of its efforts, the JIC has actively worked in year one on key data initiatives, including establishing a certification process to determine the suitability of new cross-platform currencies and building a Streaming Data Service, while collaborating with other key industry trade bodies to accelerate progress made to measurement transformation.

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads is Samsung Electronics' advertising ecosystem, spanning hundreds of millions of smart devices across TV, mobile, desktop, and beyond. Our deep understanding of consumers and unmatched position at the intersection of hardware, software and advertising delivers quantifiable results for brands on a massive scale. With the largest single source of TV data in the market, reaching 3 in 4 U.S. households, Samsung Ads unlocks unmatched opportunities to engage consumers during connected moments that matter. Today, Samsung Ads serves over 25 countries around the globe.

About the U.S. Joint Industry Committee

The U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC) was created in January 2023 as a collaborative forum for both media buyers and video suppliers to work together to define a more sustainable model for long-form video measurement. Its initial charter at launch is executing a certification for new currencies and creating a harmonized streaming viewership dataset through OpenAP. By defining common standards around cross-platform measurement, it will seek to provide transparency into transactional readiness of cross-platform currencies and ultimately enable more competition of measurement solutions.

