Samsung and Wacom Showcased Their Complementary Strengths at Connected Ink Tokyo 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom Co, Ltd., announces today that Connected Ink Tokyo 2023 was successfully held on November 17 and 18 in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Hosted by Wacom, Connected Ink is where creativity, art, technology, education and other innovative elements are brought together, forming an ecosystem called "Creative Chaos".

During the event, Samsung Electronics, one of the major sponsors of the event, showed prominent presence, especially during the stage session, "Galaxy Tab Strategy and S Pen" and their attractive demonstration booth loaded with their state-of-the-art products and solutions.

"As a technology leadership company, Wacom is committed to closely working with our partners to drive innovative solutions, and Samsung is one of the most important customers sharing over a decade of history in co-developing and enhancing digital pen experiences," said Nobu Ide, President and CEO of Wacom. "Connected Ink is the perfect place to fuse Samsung's strengths in information and telecommunication technologies with the various elements ecosystem partners bring, taking our collaboration to higher ground. Using this year's event as a springboard, I hope the two companies' productive and exciting relationship will continue to grow," he added.

"We are thrilled to be back at Connected Ink Tokyo, demonstrating how Galaxy Tab S9 series and S Pen unleash the potential of creative professionals and enthusiasts," said Yoonsuk Choi, Head of Technology Strategy Group of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.  "Our open collaboration with Wacom has been instrumental in delivering the best digital pen experiences to users, enabling a new standard of creativity and productivity in the mobile device industry.

Starting from the end of November, video-recorded stage programs will become available on the YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/@ConnectedInk

