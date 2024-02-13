Samsung Biologics awarded Leadership status by CDP for climate action efforts

- Samsung Biologics placed in leadership band with A- grade

- Leadership status recognition of implementing current best practices

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that it has received the Leadership status and A- rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

The leadership rating is a recognition of the company's ongoing efforts to mitigate the risks of climate change and implementation of the current best practices. The CDP, a non-profit organization that annually evaluates corporate environmental transparency, disclosed over 23,000 companies worldwide across 17 categories, including governance, risk management processes, business strategy and opportunity disclosure. Samsung Biologics was granted Management status and B rating in 2022.

"The leadership status reflects our progress in sustainability management and collaborative efforts to decarbonize across the supply chain," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "We will continue our environmental stewardship as we implement better services and practices along with our clients and suppliers to mitigate climate risks and build a healthier future."

Samsung Biologics has been bolstering sustainable operations and accelerating the transition to renewable energy by utilizing low-carbon technologies, such as ultra-low NOx burners, solar panels, and energy monitoring systems. The company is also an active member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and supports various global initiatives, including the United Nations Global Compact and RE100. Last month, Samsung Biologics received the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the highest rank given, for its sustainability performance.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are cGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. To maximize our operational efficiency and expand our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demand, Samsung Biologics completed Bio Campus I with Plant 4, offering a combined 604KL total capacity, and launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025 adding 180KL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to upgrade our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in technologies such as an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility, a dedicated mRNA manufacturing facility, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing solutions, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

