Samsung Biologics drives digital transformation with Plant 4 Virtual Showroom launch

The Plant 4 Virtual Showroom mirrors the company's commitment to leading the industry's technology innovation and its enhanced digital strategy to deliver client satisfaction and present manufacturing services in a highly optimized format. The showroom will also allow Samsung Biologics' teams to connect and respond quickly to clients' interests and inquiries about the new facility, digitally.

The company's new plant, which officially broke ground last month, will be the world's largest and most innovative bio-manufacturing facility of its kind upon completion, holding a total capacity of 256,000 liters.

The company's decision to accelerate its plans to build a fourth plant was driven by the significant growth Samsung Biologics experienced even during the COVID-19 pandemic, including signing over 1.8 trillion KRW in orders in the first half of 2020 alone. In addition, the company announced several high profile partnerships with biopharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and Eli Lilly this year.

"Our new Super Plant and our virtual showroom are a direct response to an accelerated demand in the industry for both traditional and digitally enabled services. By leveraging the latest innovation, Plant 4 will provide easy and secure access to manufacturing and quality information whenever customers require it and deliver the highest levels of client satisfaction and regulatory compliance," Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics said. "Our Plant 4 Virtual Showroom also exemplifies Samsung Biologics' latest efforts to lead the industry in the digital revolution for enhanced connectivity and agility in responding to our clients, partners, and shareholders."

The company has also recently launched a number of new and innovative digital initiatives including EQUIS, an integrated electronic document and quality management system that empowers clients with direct and secure access to quality and manufacturing information of their products in real-time.

Additionally, through its award winning Virtual Exhibition Hall, Samsung Biologics was among the first to offer a fully virtual experience amid canceled seminars and trade shows earlier this year. The company also offers existing and potential clients and regulatory inspectors with access to its Live Virtual Tour, a secure high definition video streaming platform with integrated document viewing that provides the ability to evaluate the company's level of cGMP compliance and view manufacturing operations at any time, from anywhere around the world.

To view the Plant 4 Virtual Showroom, please visit www.samsungbiologics.com/plant4

