Samsung Biologics earns ISO certifications in recognition of business excellence

The company adds new ISO certification for compliance management and certified to updated standards for information and cloud security

Certifications recognize Samsung Biologics' commitment to operational excellence and demonstrates the company's reliability and integrity as a trusted CDMO partner

INCHEON, South Korea , Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) today announced it has achieved ISO 37301:2021 certification for the first time. The company also renewed certifications for upgraded ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 27017:2015 standards. The certifications were presented by the British Standards Institution (BSI) during a ceremony held at Samsung Biologics' headquarters.

The ISO 37301:2021, the leading standard for Compliance Management System, reflects the company's commitment to enhance organizational governance and to comply with laws and regulations. Samsung Biologics operates a Compliance Program that promotes a culture of integrity and effectively address challenges in a rapidly evolving business environment as a reliable CDMO partner.

The company also recertified to upgraded ISO 27001:2022 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 27017:2015 (Information Security for Cloud Services), displaying continued efforts to maintain the highest standards of information and cloud security as well as data protection for clients and stakeholders. ISO 27000 family is the most recognized global set of standards for managing information security and privacy management. Samsung Biologics has been implementing best practices and principles in accordance with the international standard to enhance client satisfaction and build further trust.

"We're pleased to obtain certification for compliance as it's a recognition of our unwavering focus to meeting the highest standards to build deeper trust with our clients and strengthen business competitiveness," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "Along with existing ISO certifications, we will continue to take the extra mile to strengthen ethical management while maintaining the highest security and privacy standards."

Samsung Biologics continues to be certified across other areas, including anti-bribery management, quality management, and business continuity management.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are CGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. To maximize our operational efficiency and expand our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demand, Samsung Biologics completed Bio Campus I with Plant 4, offering a combined 604 kL total capacity, and launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025, adding 180 kL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to upgrade our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in technologies such as an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility, a dedicated mRNA manufacturing facility, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing solutions, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

