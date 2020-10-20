Samsung Biologics inks development partnership with Dinona for potential COVID-19 treatment

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) has entered into a partnership agreement with biotech Dinona, further expanding its CDO capabilities to provide a full scope of its development services from cell line development, process development, to non-clinical and clinical material manufacturing. Under this agreement, Samsung and Dinona will collaborate for fast-track development of DNP-019, a potential COVID-19 antibody therapy.

Since its inception, the Samsung Biologics CDO business has been growing at a rapid pace with near 60 contracts signed in just two years. The business segment continues to expand its market reach through a cumulative track record of various biologics products beyond monoclonal antibodies and by targeting diverse treatment areas including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and as with this partnership, COVID-19 treatment.

Samsung Biologics has also recently introduced its proprietary cell-line technology, S-CHOice, this year showing improved titers up to two-fold from the industry average and maintaining over 90% cell viability. With a customized development strategy, Samsung Biologics has showcased a record of achievements in recent years. The company has dramatically reduced the time required for the development stage, taking six months to clinical material manufacturing and seven months to DP release.

"Samsung Biologics is always committed to providing the highest quality services to our clients globally to help biotech companies like Dinona focus on their core business, which is drug discovery," said Tae Han Kim, CEO Samsung Biologics. "As with all our partnerships, we will closely collaborate with our client Dinona to provide the highest client satisfaction and support in its endeavor to bring a potential COVID-19 treatment to market faster and better."

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity at a single site, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

