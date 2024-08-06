Samsung Biologics joins the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative as Supplier Partner

Samsung Biologics to embed PSCI principles into business practices for responsible value chain management

Supplier Partnership reaffirms company's commitment to decarbonize and build resilient supply chains

INCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that the company has joined the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI) as a Supplier Partner.

Samsung Biologics is the first Korean CDMO to participate in the PSCI, a group of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies that share a common vision of excellence in safety, environmental, and social outcomes across the global healthcare value chain. Samsung Biologics will commit to PSCI principles that address five areas of responsible business practice – ethics, labor, health & safety, environment, and management systems.

Samsung Biologics expects the partnership to help further advance the company's steadfast dedication to sustainable growth and strengthen its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) management. As part of its efforts to decarbonize and build more resilient supply chains, Samsung Biologics has been engaging suppliers as champion of the Supply Chains Working Group within the Sustainable Market Initiative's Health Systems Task Force.

"We are pleased to join the PSCI and hope to actively support collective actions to improve supply chain management," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "As part of our commitment to deliver safe, high-quality biomedicines, we will incorporate PSCI principles into our business practices and promote responsible conduct among our suppliers to drive sustainable change across the supply chain, contributing to a healthier future."

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are CGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. To maximize our operational efficiency and expand our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demand, Samsung Biologics completed Bio Campus I with Plant 4, offering a combined 604 KL total capacity, and launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025, adding 180 KL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to upgrade our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in technologies such as an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility, a dedicated mRNA manufacturing facility, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing solutions, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

