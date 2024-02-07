Samsung Biologics partners with LegoChem Biosciences for ADC development and manufacturing

- Samsung Biologics to develop and manufacture antibody for ADC candidate

- Latest deal comes as Samsung Biologics is on track to complete construction of an ADC facility this year

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with LegoChem Biosciences (KOSDAQ: 141080), a biotech company pioneering the research and development of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs.

Under the terms of the deal, Samsung Biologics will provide antibody development and drug substance manufacturing services as a part of LegoChem Biosciences' ADC program designed to treat solid tumors. LegoChem Biosciences aims to submit an Investigational New Drug application to the U.S. FDA in the first half of 2025, with non-clinical data showing promising efficacy results.

The company is also on track to adding ADC to its pipeline, with the construction of a standalone, dedicated ADC facility expected to be operational within 2024.

"Collaboration between Samsung Biologics and LegoChem Biosciences will enable us to deliver on our common goal to develop and manufacture efficient and safe therapeutics for patients," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "We look forward to working with LegoChem Biosciences to support their pipeline of innovative ADC candidates and secure new opportunities in the fast-growing ADC field."

"LegoChem Biosciences had previously supplied antibodies for ADC through only overseas companies, but we expect that we will be able to secure a stable domestic supply chain through this contract," said Yong-Zu Kim, CEO and President of LegoChem Biosciences.

Samsung Biologics will offer comprehensive services for ADC development and manufacturing, building on its expertise and capacity in antibody engineering, process development, and large-scale manufacturing of antibodies. The company has also been making active investments through the Samsung Life Science Fund in biotech companies pioneering ADC linker technologies and toolbox.

