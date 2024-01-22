Samsung Biologics receives EcoVadis Platinum, the highest sustainability rating

Platinum Rating recognizes Samsung Biologics' strategic sustainability performance

Samsung Biologics ranked in the top one percent of more than 100,000 companies

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that the company was awarded the EcoVadis' Platinum Sustainability Rating, the highest recognition given, for the company's sustainability management.

The Platinum Rating places Samsung Biologics in the top one percent of the over 100,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis, a global evaluation platform that assesses the corporate social responsibility performances of companies in four main areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Samsung Biologics received the Gold Sustainability Rating in 2022.

"The Platinum Rating underscores our sustainability leadership and reflects our unwavering commitment to decarbonization, ethics, and responsible business practices," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "We understand that sustainability is increasingly important to all our customers and this latest accreditation reaffirms our mission in creating a healthier future for society through better services and business practices."

Samsung Biologics has been publishing annual Environmental, Social, and Governance reports, outlining its green strategies towards decarbonization and efforts to engage suppliers to minimize potential social and ethical risks. The company is committed to achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions and 100% renewable energy across its sites and supply chains by 2050.

Samsung Biologics is also a member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) and was the first CDMO to receive the SMI's Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of the company's efforts to drive innovation and demonstrate commitment to the creation of sustainable markets. Samsung Biologics has also joined global initiatives, including the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance and the United Nations Global Compact.

For more details and updates on our sustainability efforts, please visit https://samsungbiologics.com/esg/our-commitment

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are cGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. To maximize our operational efficiency and expand our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demand, Samsung Biologics recently completed Bio Campus I with Plant 4 offering a combined 604KL total capacity, and launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025 adding 184KL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to upgrade our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in technologies such as an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility, a dedicated mRNA manufacturing facility, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing solutions, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

Samsung Biologics Media Contact

Claire Kim, Head of Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Samsung Biologics