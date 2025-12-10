Samsung Biologics recognized as a global leader in water security

Company receives the highest Water Security rating in two years into participation

Recognized for exceptional leadership in environmental stewardship

INCHEON, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that it has received from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) an 'A' rating in Water Security.

Two years into its participation in CDP assessments, Samsung Biologics has earned the top rating in Water Security, one rating higher than last year. The CDP 'A List' recognizes companies demonstrating exceptional leadership in environmental stewardship, reflecting global standards of transparent execution. Around 2% of companies participating in CDP assessments are included.

Established in 2000, the CDP invites major global companies to disclose information on their environmental impact and sustainability efforts. Leading pharmaceutical companies actively encourage their partners to participate in CDP assessments to measure their progress in climate actions. Achieving a top rating is a credible external validation of corporate sustainability performance, requiring consistently high ratings across multiple areas, including strategy and implementation.

In this year's assessment, Samsung Biologics was recognized for establishing concrete goals in natural capital strategies, water pollution management, and water reuse rates. The company also demonstrated high accuracy and reliability in reporting data on water intake, discharge, and consumption. CEO and President John Rim said, "This recognition reflects our consistent efforts to align with the ESG strategies set forth by our clients worldwide. Moving forward, we will continue in our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and enhancing water resource management."

As the champion of the Supply Chains Working Group within the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Health Systems Task Force, Samsung Biologics reinforces industry-wide ESG efforts as a sustainable CDMO partner. Aiming to fully transition to renewable energy by 2050, Samsung Biologics continues to focus its efforts on managing natural capital and reducing climate impact throughout the value chain, moving towards carbon neutrality.

