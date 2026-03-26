Samsung Biologics Recognized for Advancing Sustainability at 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards

Reinforcing long-term commitment to embedding sustainability across operations and partnerships

Continuing to support clients in delivering high-quality, life-saving medicines to patients worldwide

INCHEON, South Korea, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), received recognition at the 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect. The company was awarded the Sustainability Leadership Award, a jury-selected distinction recognizing efforts to advance sustainable practices across its operations and value chain. Samsung Biologics was also named "Best in Class" in Cultural Fit in the 'Biologics—Large CDMOs' category, reflecting its strong, collaborative partnerships built on shared goals and close alignment with client needs.

The CDMO Leadership Awards recognize top-performing development and manufacturing service providers based on global client feedback across areas such as facilities, innovation, technical expertise, and manufacturing capabilities. Samsung Biologics has been consistently recognized at the CDMO Leadership Awards, supported by strong client feedback on its ability to deliver reliable execution and maintain consistent service quality. In addition, this year's Jury Awards are determined by an independent panel of industry experts, informed by survey data and broader industry input.

Attending the awards ceremony in New York on the sidelines of DCAT Week, Samsung Biologics said the recognition reflects the company's ongoing efforts to maintain stable, resilient, and sustainable practices to support client programs.

"Sustainability is a core value at Samsung Biologics and guides how we pursue excellence throughout our business and partnerships," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics, who also serves as champion for the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Supply Chains Working Group. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients and partners continue to place in us, as well as the dedication of our teams who consistently strive to integrate sustainable practices across our operations. We will continue to advance these efforts in close collaboration with our partners, supporting their long-term goals and the delivery of high-quality, life-saving medicines to patients worldwide."

Samsung Biologics also recently achieved a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, awarded to top-performing companies worldwide in sustainability practices. The company has also implemented a product carbon footprint (PCF) system, which has been independently validated to support transparent and consistent emissions measurement. While continuing its role as a Champion of the SMI Health Systems Task Force, Samsung Biologics will further strengthen engagement with global suppliers in decarbonization efforts and the development of more resilient value chains.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II, and 60,000 liters from the planned acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S. upon deal closure at the end of Q1 2026, Samsung Biologics continues to expand its manufacturing footprint. The company has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities.

Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics

By implementing the ExellenS™ framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region.

Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/

Media contacts

Samsung Biologics

Claire Kim, Senior Director [email protected]

Becky Lee, Director [email protected]

SOURCE Samsung Biologics