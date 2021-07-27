Samsung Biologics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, stated, "The second-quarter financial performance demonstrates our ability to maintain steady operations despite the global supply disruptions brought on by the pandemic and our commitment to deliver life-saving treatments to patients at an expedited timeline. Recently, we announced our expansion plans in mRNA vaccine manufacturing, in line with our three-dimensional growth plans laid out earlier on in the year. Construction and presales of our Plant 4 are on track, and we will take on new initiatives as we continue our strong momentum across our business portfolio and growth plans."

SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Second quarter 2021 revenue was KRW 412.2 billion, an increase of 34% from KRW 307.7 billion reported for the second quarter in the previous year, attributable to increased utilization of Plant 3 and sales activities bringing in new contracts, including COVID-19 products.

Second quarter 2021 operating profit was KRW 166.8 billion, 105.7% higher than the prior-year period leveraging strong top-line growth.

Second quarter 2021 net profit reached KRW 121.5 billion, an increase of KRW 69.5 billion from KRW 52 billion in the second quarter a year ago, and second quarter 2021 operating margin was at a record-high 40.5% due to increased utilization across all plants and product mix, including fast-turnaround COVID-19 treatments.

Q2'21 Q2'20 YoY Change Revenues 412.2 307.7 +104.5 Operating Profit 166.8 81.1 +85.7 EBIT 175.0 67.8 +107.2 Net Income 121.5 52.0 +69.5

FISCAL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK

The annual revenue is expected to remain steady at the mid-20% range amid full operations at Plants 1 and 2, and near-full operations at Plant 3. The high utilization rate is also expected to drive an increase in the annual operating profit.

The company signed a contract with Moderna in May this year to provide fill-finish manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine and announced a plan to add an mRNA vaccine drug substance manufacturing facility to expand its portfolio of services.

Plant 4 construction remains on track with active presales discussions, commencing its partial operations by the end of 2022 and expected to be fully GMP-ready in 2023. The San Francisco R&D Center is also fully equipped for high-quality cell line development in support of client pipelines in close proximity to the U.S. market.

Samsung Biologics has maintained stable business operations with no disruption caused by the pandemic and is currently able to continue as planned with key strategic growth projects and long-term investments.

