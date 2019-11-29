Samsung, Bose, Sonos & Vizio Soundbar Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: All The Best Soundbar Deals Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Soundbar deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Deal Stripe have reviewed the top Samsung, Sonos, Vizio & other top-rated soundbar speakers. Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Soundbar deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited.

A soundbar has revolutionized the way people watch television. In a world of poor quality built-in TV speakers, soundbars are the game-changers, effectively mimicking a full-featured surround sound system. Samsung's HW-Q90R is best known for its all-in-one feature. It provides crystal clear audio for television without the need for a separate home cinema system. Bose Soundbar 500 has a thin, sleek look that makes it unobtrusive. There's also the Vizio SB36512-F6 which is the only Dolby Atmos soundbar without the hefty price tag.

What are Black Friday sales? The Friday directly after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the US. Historically, retail stores would introduce large discounts on their items to bolster their sales before the end of the year. The resulting profits are usually sufficient to put accounts 'into the black', which then became the reason why it's called Black Friday.

