Samsung C-Lab Spin-off lululab to Showcase AI Skincare Assistant at IECSC New York

LUMINI, which will be shown at IECSC New York, scans and analyzes a person's facial skin in under 10 seconds and uses the results of its analysis to recommend the beauty products best suited for the condition of the user's skin.

IECSC New York attendees and media can demo its customized spa and salon solution LUMINI, 3-step advanced skin care process: AI skin analysis and recommendation of appropriate treatments, curating skin care products for at-home aftercare, and share the skin data history and the next treatment schedule by mobile app.

lululab will also introduce its AI-based K-beauty curation service. Through collaboration with famous K-beauty brands, it will recommend K-beauty products that best meet the specific needs of users based on its analyzed skin data. With this solution and service, lululab will establish a foothold for expanding its solution in the global market.

"If you had to rely on the personal capabilities and experience of skin care professionals in the past, LUMINI can now help people to get the personalized services based on objective data," said Yongjoon Choe, CEO of lululab. "By collecting big data on skin types related to ethnic origin and environment, we aim to transform LUMINI into an AI solution that recommends not only skin care products but customized lifestyles and foods for all kinds of users."

In addition, CEO Yongjoon Choe will present about "How AI and Big Data Technologies Are Innovating the Beauty Industry" and the vision of lululab at the DIGITAL INNOVATION TO CREATE THE FUTURE OF BEAUTY conference in COSMOPROF Bologna 2019.

For more information, please visit http://www.lulu-lab.com/en/.

About lululab

A fast-growing beauty AI startup lululab is a spin-off of C-Lab, the in-house venture company program of Samsung Electronics in 2017. lululab has been developing the "LUMINI", which scan and analyze a person's facial skin. LUMINI was named a CES 2019 Innovation Awareds Honoree in the biotech category for its novel use of skin data in the beauty industry and was selected as one of the Winners of Cosmoprof Awards Asia in the skincare category at COSMOPROF ASIA 2018. Also, this solution was prestigious worldwide design awards including iF DESIGN AWARD, Red Dot Design Award in 2018.

MEDIA CONTACT

lululab

dongyong.lee@lulu-lab.com

Born2Global Centre

jlee@born2global.com

SOURCE Born2Global Centre