Samsung C&T Engineering and Construction Selects Foxit Software for Improved Productivity

FREMONT, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software , a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that the Engineering & Construction (E&C) Group of Samsung C&T Corporation has selected Foxit's PhantomPDF as its PDF software solution in order to increase productivity and collaboration while reducing costs.

The Engineering and Construction Group leverages advanced technological expertise and experience in building, civil infrastructure, plants and housing projects to be one of the most trusted builders in the global marketplace.

Foxit was selected by the Engineering & Construction (E&C) Group of Samsung C&T Corporation to supply the company's entire employee base with access to PhantomPDF, a powerful and easy-to-use PDF editing software solution. PhantomPDF helps Samsung C&T to streamline work processes and improve collaboration. It was also introduced into the company for its ability to efficiently edit and convert office documents, as well as its OCR, security, CAD and 3D capabilities.

"We are extremely pleased with our decision to leverage PhantomPDF. We were able to instantly see its positive effects on efficiency and collaboration throughout our employee base," said an IT Manager at Samsung C&T Engineering and Construction Group.

PhantomPDF empowers knowledge workers to build better smart PDF documents by providing a comprehensive solution that supports the complete document lifecycle (create, collaborate, edit, manage, share, secure, and track usage) in an affordable and easy-to-use application. This results in improved productivity and enhanced document quality. PhantomPDF is available on all operating systems, including macOS and Windows.

PhantomPDF provides unmatched benefits and features to users, including:

Perform all document updates in PDF

Manipulate PDF files and pages

Annotate, share and collaborate with PDF

Create PDF docs, forms and portfolios

Share information on PDF with other file formats

Scan to PDF, OCR PDF, and edit scanned PDFs

Encrypt, redact and sign PDFs

Document accessibility through assistive technology

To learn more about Foxit's PhantomPDF, please visit: https://www.foxitsoftware.com/pdf-editor/

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com.

SOURCE Foxit Software

Related Links

http://www.foxitsoftware.com

