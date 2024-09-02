Samsung Electro-Mechanics Awarded "2024 Supplier of the Year - Components" at Qualcomm Suplier Summit

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) has today announced that it has been awarded Qualcomm's '2024 Supplier of the Year – Components Award ' at the Qualcomm Supplier Summit in San Diego.

The Qualcomm Supplier Summit celebrates and recognizes the company's outstanding supplier partners across product categories. Supplier partners are key to Qualcomm's diversification strategy as the company executes on the opportunities ahead across automotive, compute, XR, industrial IoT and more.

" We are recognized for our industry-leading semiconductor substrate such as BGA and FCBGA technology through 'Supplier of the Year – Components Award' said Duckhyun Chang, CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics. "We will actively pursue the high-end substrate industry and offer customers valuable solutions based on our differentiated semiconductor substrate technology in response to shifts in industrial paradigms."

"We are thrilled to award Samsung Electro-Mechanics with the '2024 Supplier of the Year – Components Award'.

Our suppliers are integral partners as Qualcomm continues to diversify across industries." said Roawen Chen, CSCOO of Qualcomm.

