Samsung Electro-Mechanics begins mass production of the industry's first thin-film coupled power inductor

News provided by

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

13 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

 "Two-in-one (2-in-1) power inductor with two chips combined into one"

  • Mass production of coupled power inductors that combine two power inductors into one
     Industry's first thin-film structure with convergence technology between MLCC and semiconductor package substrates...Better electrical characteristics than competing products
  • Increased current usage due to high performance CPUs... Requiring power inductors with low power losses
  •  Power inductor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9%, reaching USD 3.65 billion by 2028

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, Samsung announced that it will commence mass production of coupled power inductors, which integrate two power inductors into a single chip. The company aims to penetrate the market by expanding its high-end product line-up.

Power inductors, often referred to as the "second MLCC," serve as essential electronic components used in power circuits. They convert electricity (power) from batteries into the power required by semiconductors and ensure a stable supply of current.

Continue Reading
Samsung Electro-Mechanics begins mass production of the industry's first thin-film coupled power inductor.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics begins mass production of the industry's first thin-film coupled power inductor.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has developed two types of coupled power inductors with low resistance value (a characteristic that hinders the flow of current): the 2016 size (2.0 mm wide and 1.6 mm long) and the 2218 size (2.2 mm wide and 1.8 mm long).

These products are mounted near the CPU (central processing unit), which serves as the brain of a PC, to provide stable current to the CPU. In particular, the higher the performance of the CPU, the more current it uses, so a power inductor with low power loss is required.

Power inductors consume electrical energy based on the resistance value of the coils wound inside. The higher the resistance, the greater the power consumption.

Previously, two power inductors were connected in parallel to lower the resistance value, but this had the drawback of increasing the number of components and constraining circuit design flexibility.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has implemented a coupled structure with two coils stacked atop one another to achieve a single chip. Coupled power inductors are among the most challenging technologies to implement within the power inductor product category, primarily due to issues related to coil insulation and magnetic field interference.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics' coupled power inductor is a thin-film inductor formed by electroplating thin coil shapes on a package substrate and is characterized by superior electrical properties such as insulation (less electromagnetic interference) and resistance value than competing products that are made by directly winding coils on magnetic materials (materials with magnetic properties).

Samsung Electro-Mechanics independently developed a magnetic material with outstanding properties and low loss, leveraging the material technology expertise accumulated through MLCC. They also employed the photosensitization method (a manufacturing technique that employs light to etch circuits), which is commonly used in semiconductor package substrate manufacturing, to precisely establish the spacing between the two coils, minimizing the impact of environmental changes on product properties.

The market size for power inductors is expected to reach around USD 3.65 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 9%. The power inductor market is expected to experience steady growth, driven by high-performance products, as a result of the increasing demand for enhanced performance and the multifunctionality of electronic devices. Additionally, the expansion of the automotive industry, including autonomous driving and electric vehicles, is contributing to this trend.

"Power inductors are becoming a key component in distinguishing the performance of semiconductors as the demand for higher specifications and better semiconductor performance continues," said Duckhyun Chang, CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics. "Samsung Electro-Mechanics will develop distinct products utilizing the world's finest materials and cutting-edge process technologies to establish itself as a leading tech company in the power inductor market."

SOURCE Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Also from this source

Erste Massenproduktion von Leistungsinduktoren von Samsung Electro-Mechanics für Kraftfahrzeuge

Samsung Electro-Mechanics' first mass production of "Power Inductor" for automotive

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.