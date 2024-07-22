Samsung Electro-Mechanics Collaborates with AMD to Supply High-Performance Substrates for Hyperscale Data Center Computing

Joint effort enhances the performance and reliability of next-generation data centers with cutting-edge substrate technology

SEOUL, South Korea, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) today announced a collaboration with AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) to supply high-performance substrates for hyperscale data center compute applications These substrates are made in SEMCO's key the technology hub in Busan and the newly built state of the art factory in Vietnam.

Picture of Samsung Electro-Mechanics Busan Factory Picture of Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam Factory

Market research firm Prismark predicts that the semiconductor substrate market will grow at an average annual rate of about 7%, increasing from 15.2 trillion KRW in 2024 to 20 trillion KRW in 2028. SEMCO's substantial investment of 1.9 trillion KRW in the FCBGA factory underscores its commitment to advancing substrate technology and manufacturing capabilities to meet the highest industry standards and the future technology needs.

SEMCO's collaboration with AMD focuses on meeting the unique challenges of integrating multiple semiconductor chips (Chiplets) on a single large substrate. These high-performance substrates, essential for CPU/GPU applications, offer significantly larger surface areas and higher layer counts, providing the dense interconnections required for today's advanced data centers. Compared to standard computer substrates, data center substrates are ten times larger and feature three times more layers, ensuring efficient power delivery and lossless signal integrity between chips. Addressing these challenges, SEMCO's innovative manufacturing processes mitigate issues like warpage to ensure high yields during chip mounting.

SEMCO's FCBGA factory is equipped with advanced real-time data collection and modeling capabilities, enabling SEMCO to develop predictive manufacturing models that ensure signal, power, and mechanical integrity. This state-of-the-art facility positions SEMCO as a leader in the production of embedded substrates with both passive (capacitor and inductor) and active (integrated circuit) components, meeting the forward-looking needs of next-generation data centers.

"We are honored to be a strategic partner with AMD, a global leader in high-performance computing and AI semiconductor solutions," said Kim Wontaek, Executive Vice President of the Strategic Marketing Center at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. "Our continued investment in advanced substrate solutions will provide key value to customers like AMD, addressing the evolving demands of data centers and other compute-intensive applications ranging from AI to automotive systems." "At AMD, we are always pushing the edge of innovation to meet the performance and efficiency needs of our customers," says Scott Aylor, Corporate VP of Global Operation Manufacturing Strategy at AMD. "Our leadership in chiplet technologies has enabled AMD to deliver leadership performance, efficiency, and flexibility across our CPU and data center GPU portfolio. Continued investments with partners such as SEMCO highlight the work we are doing to ensure we have the advanced substrate technologies and capacity we need to deliver future generations of high-performance computing and AI products."

