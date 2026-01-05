Samsung Electronics Collaborates With Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB) To Introduce Smart Home Savings

Home appliances connected to SmartThings app enable lower insurance premiums through simple assessment process at no additional cost

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced Smart Home Savings, a new service developed with Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), Munich Re's powerhouse for technology-driven risk management services and a leading provider of equipment and appliance insurance. The service can help U.S. consumers lower home insurance premiums by recognizing the protective capabilities of existing Samsung home appliances connected to the SmartThings[1] platform.

By opting into Smart Home Savings through the SmartThings app, customers let participating insurance carriers know about the protective features of their connected appliances. Homes with appliances that can detect early risk indicators like small water leaks may be recognized as having a stronger safety profile. With the information about which connected appliances consumers have on SmartThings, insurers are aware that a household is equipped with smart appliances capable of identifying issues and notifying its users, and they can apply premium reducing policy credits resulting in lower premiums. This approach not only reduces costs for families, but also demonstrates how technology has the potential to reshape home insurance.

Proven Success With Plans for Expansion

In 2025, Samsung and HSB partnered with major U.S. home-insurance carriers to pilot Smart Home Savings in Florida. While savings will ultimately vary by home, state, and insurance company, early results reveal meaningful premium reductions for many. Based on this success, Samsung and HSB are expanding the program to more U.S. states and will extend availability to Europe and other global regions throughout this year. The program is now publicly available for U.S. Insurance Companies to join.

Aligned with the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) Insurance Interface Specification, Smart Home Savings is designed as a scalable open, pro-competitive model, allowing multiple insurers and a growing ecosystem of smart-home brands to participate. This fosters innovation, expands consumer choice and promotes healthier competition across both the insurance and smart-home markets.

"Samsung is committed to delivering practical, everyday benefits through connected-home innovation," said Hyesoon Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of New Biz Team for the Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics. "Smart Home Savings is designed to help households realize the benefits of personalized smart insurance, and we will continue working with partners to expand safer, smarter living experiences around the world."

"HSB, through our proprietary platform, is helping connect Samsung and insurers to give families access to both protection and affordability," said Greg M. Barats, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSB Group Inc. "A connected home is a safer home, the early results are strong, and we look forward to expanding the service with leading carriers across the US."

