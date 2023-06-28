Samsung Foundry Certifies Ansys Thermal Integrity and Power Integrity Solutions for Its Multi-Die Packaging Technologies

News provided by

Ansys

28 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Ansys multiphysics platform provides proven solutions to address challenges in simulating and managing power and thermal effects for heterogeneous 2.5D/3D-IC multi-die systems

/ Key Highlights

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announces that Samsung Foundry has certified Ansys' RedHawk power integrity and thermal verification platform for Samsung's family of heterogeneous multi-die packaging technologies. Samsung's collaboration with Ansys recognizes the critical importance of power and thermal management on the reliability and performance of advanced side-by-side (2.5D) and 3D integrated circuit (3D-IC) systems.

Continue Reading
Thermal integrity signoff for 3D-IC by Ansys RedHawk-SC Electrothermal
Thermal integrity signoff for 3D-IC by Ansys RedHawk-SC Electrothermal

Many leading semiconductor products for high-performance computing, smartphones, networking, artificial intelligence, and graphics processing are made possible by 3D-IC technologies, which can also help companies achieve competitive differentiation in their markets. Samsung offers a range of 2.5D packaging options (I-Cube and H-Cube) as well as 3D vertical stacking with X-Cube technology. The dense integration of multiple chips creates a major challenge in heat dissipation. A single die can draw well over 100W of power which must be routed through extremely fine microbump connections.

Samsung has collaborated with Ansys to certify RedHawk-SC Electrothermal for simulating temperature profiles with their packaging technology. Samsung also validated the predictive accuracy of RedHawk-SC Electrothermal with Ansys' Icepak solution for thermal analysis of electronic assemblies—including forced-air cooling and heat sinks. RedHawk-SC verifies the electromigration (EM) reliability and voltage drop (IR drop) correctness of the entire power distribution network connecting the chiplets and interposer.

"Samsung Foundry sees heterogeneous integration as a critical technology for the future of the semiconductor industry," said Sangyun Kim, vice president of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. "But it also raises a number of new challenges and multiphysics concerns that need to be carefully analyzed for system success. Ansys is a valuable partner that offers us proven simulation technology that our customers can use for thermal management and power analysis for better performance and higher reliability."

"Ansys' deep expertise in the areas of power management and system analysis have allowed us to engage with our customers at the chip, package, and system level," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics, semiconductor, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Our continuing partnership with Samsung keeps us at the forefront of silicon processing technology and helps our customers take full advantage of Samsung's 3D-IC technology."

To learn more about Ansys and Samsung Foundry, visit Samsung SAFE Forum 2023 on June 28, 2023 where Ansys CEO Ajei Gopal will deliver a keynote address.

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media             

Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]


Investors         

Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

SOURCE Ansys

Also from this source

Ansys Power Integrity Signoff Solutions Certified for Samsung's 2nm Silicon Process Technology

Ansys and Synopsys Accelerate RFIC Semiconductor Design with New Reference Flow for Samsung Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.