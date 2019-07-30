Samsung Galaxy A20 Available Now from Boost Mobile

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile continues to expand its Samsung device portfolio with the Samsung Galaxy A20. For a limited time, consumers looking to make the switch can head into a Boost Mobile store and get the smartphone for $129.99 (plus tax).1

A high-performance device that is feature-packed, Samsung Galaxy A20 features a brilliant, edge-to-edge, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display screen and long-lasting battery.2 It also has an ultrawide, 8MP front-facing and 13MP rear-facing camera, so you can capture more of what you see in every shot.

Customers can enjoy all of these features while saving money through Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans. For a limited time, consumers who make the switch to Boost Mobile can get four lines with unlimited data, talk and text for only $25 per month per line. Plan features include:

Mobile hotspot per line.

Mobile-optimized streaming videos, gaming and music.

4G LTE high-speed data for most everything else.

Loyal Boost Mobile customers on a monthly plan who have made at least 12 consecutive on-time payments may be eligible to purchase the Samsung Galaxy A20 through BoostUP! – an affordable way qualified customers can pay for their phone over time.3 They can purchase the A20 for $1 down (plus applicable taxes) and then pay $12 per month for 18 months.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 Offer valid 7/30 – 9/16. Phone offer: While supplies last. Excludes tax. New customers only; requires eligible port and activation on eligible plans $50 or higher and unlimited family plans. Excludes ports from Sprint-related carriers. Select markets/retailers only (excludes boostmobile.com or national retailers). Limit one device/line. May not be combined with other device offers.

2 Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns. Results may vary.

3 BoostUP!: Requires 18-month installment agreement, 0% APR and qualifying device and service plan. Eligible customers can finance up to $600. A down payment is required at time of upgrade. Sales taxes for full purchase price due at the time of the sale. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on device becomes due.

SOURCE Boost Mobile

Related Links

http://BoostMobile.com

